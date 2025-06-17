Independence Blue Cross And Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Sign New Agreement That Reflects Their Joint Commitment To Children's Health In The Region

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have signed a new, multi-year agreement, which will be effective July 1, 2025. The agreement ensures that families in the region with IBX health plans can access high-quality pediatric care at CHOP. It also strengthens IBX and CHOP's existing collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment between the two organizations to improve children's health in Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

"We know that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia plays a critical role in providing care to children and families in our region and are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the hospital," said Dr. Richard Snyder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Independence Blue Cross. "This new agreement reflects shared goals to improve health outcomes for our members' children and ensure access to world-class pediatric care for the communities we serve. Together, we are shaping a healthier future for the next generation."

IBX and CHOP have had a long-standing relationship, spanning several decades. They last signed an agreement in 2020. Since that time, they have worked together on several projects, including the Advanced Network for Gene-Based Therapeutics , which was established to help IBX members access potentially life-changing gene-based therapies from best-in-class health care institutions, like CHOP.

"Improving access to the latest innovations in pediatric care is an important part of our mission at CHOP," said Madeline Bell, chief executive officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "This new agreement will help us deliver on that mission and ensure that more children can benefit from CHOP's care. We are grateful to IBX for sharing our commitment to providing the best outcomes for children."

The new agreement builds on a history of collaboration and focuses on things such as enhancing care coordination and exploring new opportunities for value-based care initiatives. Through this work, IBX and CHOP aim to improve health outcomes and create a more seamless experience for all patients and families.

About Independence Blue Cross:

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx . Connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare , a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit