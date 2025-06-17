IHG Hotels & Resorts And Real Hotels & Resorts Celebrate The Opening Of Intercontinental Real And Hotel Indigo Sister Properties In Lima

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Perched above the Pacific on the dramatic cliffs of the Costa Verde, in the heart of the vibrant Miraflores district, each hotel blends international sophistication with the authenticity of the Peruvian spirit, offering locals and visitors alike an elevated and memorable experience in accommodation, gastronomy, wellness, and social life.

Jorge Apaez, Chief Operating Officer for Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean at IHG Hotels & Resorts , stated: "We are before something truly extraordinary: a dual opening with one of our most celebrated brands, InterContinental, where it was born over 75 years ago on South American soil, complemented by Hotel Indigo, a younger brand that excels in delivering local flair. This space effortlessly merges heritage and innovation within a comprehensive luxury hospitality and lifestyle offering, made possible through our strategic partners at Grupo Poma. We aim to captivate our guests in an inspiring atmosphere, with world-class dining experiences and tailored service appreciated by international travelers. This property, which expands our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Lima, will become a social epicenter, enhancing its already splendid location in Miraflores."

Fernando Poma, Executive Director of Real Hotels & Resorts added: "This project represents the expansion of our horizons into the Southern Hemisphere. As we celebrate the realization of a dream, we are thrilled to see these properties filled with people enjoying themselves, which is what they were conceived for, and we wish for these hotels to be enjoyed by both locals and visitors. We invite them to experience our restaurants, the comfort of our rooms, sunsets from the rooftop, and our spaces for meetings, celebrations, or simply unwinding. This complex is as much theirs as it is ours. Through many years of work, a solid partnership with IHG has provided us with the experience and knowledge to take this firm and decisive step. We know this is the right time and location for it."

Two Hotels, One Passion: True Hospitality for Good

InterContinental Real Lima Miraflores

InterContinental Real Lima Miraflores is an elegant 21-story hotel welcoming guests with inspired interiors, elevated amenities and culturally rich experiences that provide insider expertise to all Lima has to offer. It features 321 rooms, including 29 luxury suites, all with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and distinctive details, such as Egyptian cotton sheets and spa-like bathrooms. A signature Club InterContinental lounge, with unparalleled views of the boardwalk, elevates the experience for business travelers with an array of exclusive privileges. The hotel's modern and versatile meeting and event spaces, encompassing 11 multifunctional meeting rooms and over 950 square meters of space, offer a perfect setting for conferences, weddings, and celebrations. Guests seeking a coastal oasis can escape to the hotel's stunning rooftop featuring skyline views, lush gardens as well as the destination's largest outdoor hotel infinity pool.

Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores

Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores is a striking new tribute to a district where brutalist silhouettes meet surf-town soul. Its 76 rooms, including 10 suites, channel the spirit of 1970s Lima through bold hues, layered textures and storybook details that nod to the desert, the sea and the adobe geometries of Huaca Pucllana. Design-forward interiors feature spa-inspired bathrooms and elevated comforts, while a rooftop pool and lounge offer panoramic city views. With versatile gathering spaces that invite the community in, the hotel captures the everyday poetry of Miraflores – one of Lima's most storied and stylish enclaves.

A New Culinary and Wellness Hotspot

The destination's newest culinary epicenter features five distinct concepts spread across both properties for guests and locals to experience:



The Market : Fresh ingredients chosen by diners, prepared in an open kitchen for a personalized build your own meal experience.

Factory Steak & Lobster : A classic steakhouse featuring prime cuts and an extensive wine list.

Nau Nikkei Rooftop : Nikkei fine dining to be enjoyed with expansive views from the 21st floor.

Circo : A refined outdoor restaurant and bar connecting both properties, featuring live music and a lineup for visitors to discover local talent. Nina : Located in the heart of Hotel Indigo, Nina brings a fresh perspective to Peruvian fusion, rooted in the neighborhood's bold culinary legacy.

Additionally, the elegant Presence Spa offers 400 square meters of total relaxation and wellness, featuring personalized treatments, wet areas, a hot tub with direct sea view, and can be accessed by guests of either property. Both hotels also boast state-of-the-art fitness centers.

Miraflores: A coastal lifestyle destination

This strategic combination in Lima is conveniently located near the neighborhoods of Barranco and San Isidro and just across from the Larcomar shopping center. Surrounded by art, parks, and vibrant culture, the InterContinental Real and Hotel Indigo complex reflects the sophisticated and cosmopolitan energy of Miraflores.

IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties. With 229 hotels in operation and 104 in development globally, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, the world's first and largest international luxury hotel brand, continues to expand its presence, connecting guests with fascinating destinations. Hotel Indigo is well on its way to double its global portfolio in the next few years with 169 opens properties and 136 in its pipeline.*

For more information or to book a stay at InterContinental Real Lima Miraflores and Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores, please visit IHG . IHG One Rewards members will enjoy preferential rates, can earn or redeem points for stays, or choose from the many rewards the program offers by booking directly through the mobile app .

