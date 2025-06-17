Circa 1856 Marks One Year As The Official Brand Home Of Chicken Cock Whiskey

Deepening Its Presence in the Bourbon Capital of the World, Circa 1856 Invites Guests to Experience Chicken Cock's History and Award-Winning Spirits

BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of Circa 1856, its official brand home in Bardstown, Kentucky. Circa 1856 has become a must-visit destination in the heart of the Bourbon Capital of the World and recently joined the world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail® as an official distillery experience. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Circa 1856 will host a special event on June 27th from 6:00–9:00 pm, featuring live music, patio games, food trucks, and a chance to taste a curated selection of whiskey.

Circa 1856 was created to bring Chicken Cock Whiskey's storied history to life-from its 19th-century origins to its bold resurgence in the modern bourbon world. It offers an immersive experience that allows guests to connect with the brand's story and craftsmanship. At Circa 1856, visitors are invited to explore the brand's full lineup of award-winning whiskeys, learn about its production and aging process, and feel right at home in a space designed to reflect the warmth and grit of the brand itself, complete with an upscale bar for a refined tasting experience.

One of the standout features of Circa 1856 is the custom 40-gallon still, now actively in use as Chicken Cock Whiskey begins distilling on-site. This hands-on approach is enhanced by the brand's ongoing partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company, enabling Chicken Cock Whiskey to bring its full portfolio to the masses.

To mark the milestone of distilling on site, Chicken Cock Whiskey will release an exclusive Reserve Cask Single Barrel, hand-selected by the original team behind Circa 1856. This celebratory release will be available only at Circa 1856 beginning on the anniversary weekend, starting June 27th, and will be available exclusively to those visiting the space.

Led by a passionate, all-female team, Circa 1856 continues to deepen Chicken Cock Whiskey's roots in Bardstown-honoring the brand's storied past while forging its future. With its Bardstown home firmly established, Chicken Cock Whiskey is now setting its sights on expansion, with additional locations to be announced soon!

For more information about Circa 1856 and to make a reservation, please go to .

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a rich legacy rooted in the success of Miller's earlier venture, J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. Known for its exceptional quality, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly gained national recognition and became the first brand from Bourbon County to ship whiskey internationally.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for excellence. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly growing whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye. The brand also offers multiple highly sought-after limited releases, crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program. In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its brand home, Circa 1856, offering visitors a multi-faceted immersive experience in one of the oldest historic homes in the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky.

Media Contact:

Shelby Sonkin

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Cock Whiskey

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED