U.S. Ketones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-203 Increasing Incorporation Of Ketones In Personal Care And Cosmetics Is Propelling Expansion

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ketones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Chemical Manufacturing, Electroplating) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030"



The U.S. Ketones Market, valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to USD 2.96 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.00%. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of convenience foods and increasing health consciousness among consumers. The burgeoning number of restaurants and eateries offering ketone-based food and beverages in the country is expected to further boost market growth.

Ketones manufacturing involves oxidation of hydrocarbons with air, among other methods. Key market players are engaging in new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold. Companies like BASF SE exemplify a robust presence across the value chain. The U.S.-based Sephora USA, Inc. witnessed a 30% increase in e-commerce revenue, projected to rise further due to the appeal of online shopping for convenience and competitive pricing.

