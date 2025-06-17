Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Ketones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-203 Increasing Incorporation Of Ketones In Personal Care And Cosmetics Is Propelling Expansion


2025-06-17 11:31:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Ketones Market is set to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2024 to USD 2.96 billion by 2030, at a 5.00% CAGR, driven by rising health consciousness and convenience food. Key segments include pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Major players like BASF SE lead with new product launches and M&As, tapping diverse applications and e-commerce growth.

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ketones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Chemical Manufacturing, Electroplating) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Ketones Market, valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to USD 2.96 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.00%. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of convenience foods and increasing health consciousness among consumers. The burgeoning number of restaurants and eateries offering ketone-based food and beverages in the country is expected to further boost market growth.

Ketones manufacturing involves oxidation of hydrocarbons with air, among other methods. Key market players are engaging in new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold. Companies like BASF SE exemplify a robust presence across the value chain. The U.S.-based Sephora USA, Inc. witnessed a 30% increase in e-commerce revenue, projected to rise further due to the appeal of online shopping for convenience and competitive pricing.

U.S. Ketones Market Report Highlights

  • The pharmaceuticals segment led the U.S. Ketones market, claiming the largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2024.
  • The food & beverage segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of over 5.5% through the forecast period.
  • Increasing incorporation of ketones in personal care and cosmetics is propelling market expansion.
  • Large corporations are directing investments towards R&D to foster innovation and broaden product application areas.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence facilitating effective decision-making.
  • Provision of market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.
  • Identification of growth opportunities and analysis of trends.
  • Revenue forecasts for segments and regions to aid market assessment.
  • Strategy and market share analysis for competitive insight.
  • Compilation of product innovations to keep you ahead in the market.
  • Examination of COVID-19's market impact and sustainability strategies in this dynamic landscape.

U.S. Ketones Market Variables, Trends & Scope

  • U.S. Ketones Market Outlook
  • Industry Value Chain Analysis
  • Application Overview
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Policies And Incentive Plans
  • Standards And Compliances
  • Regulatory Impact Analysis
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Industry Challenges
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Pestel Analysis

Companies Featured

  • BASF SE
  • Ineos
  • KetoLogic
  • Perfect Keto
  • KetoneAid
  • Sapien Products LLC
  • Boli LLC
  • Zenwise
  • Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

