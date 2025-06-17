Otus Announces Winners of the 2025 Otus Excellence Awards for Their Impact on Student Learning and Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus , the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, today announced the winners of the inaugural Otus Excellence Award , which recognize and celebrate outstanding educators and districts in the Otus community. The 10 winners in five categories were selected for their impact on student learning and growth through innovation, engagement, and data-driven practices.

“The Otus Excellence Awards are all about honoring the educators who are making a real difference for students,” said Chris Hull, Otus President and Co-Founder.“These winners exemplify what is possible when passion meets purpose-using data not just to inform, but to inspire. We are proud to support their work, celebrate their impact, and continue building a community of educators who are committed to making a difference together.”

More than 200 nominations were submitted from across the U.S. Two winners were selected in each of the following five categories:

Otus Impact Award

Recognizing a district that has embraced Otus to drive meaningful student growth, collaboration, and innovation across schools.



Gold - Wilmot Union High Schoo , Wisconsin Silver - Hamilton County School Distric , Florida

The Data Driver

Recognizing a leader who turns data into action-supporting teams, identifying trends, and driving student success with insight and clarity.



Gold - Craig Velleux, All Data & Math Coach/Interventionist; Salem School Distric , Wisconsin Silver - Patrick Dawson, Director of Innovation, Teaching, and Learning; Winnetka School District 3 , Illinois

The PD Powerhouse

Recognizing an educator who supports others in mastering Otus through training, modeling, and championing professional growth.



Gold - Lisa Kosin, Teacher; Community Unit School District 20 , Illinois Silver - Perla DeLaCruz, Teacher; Hemet Unified School Distric , California

The Everyday Advocate

Recognizing a classroom educator who consistently leverages Otus to support students, personalize learning, and model best practices for their peers.



Gold - Suzanne Hill, Teacher; Nampa School Distric , Idaho Silver - John Camp, Math Head of Teaching & Learning; New England Innovation Academ , Massachusetts

Rookie of the Year

Recognizing a new Otus user who demonstrated enthusiasm and a data-driven mindset, quickly becoming a confident and impactful user.



Gold - Misty Anderson, Math School Improvement Specialist; Bulloch County School Distric , Georgia Silver - Jeana Craft, Information Technology Coordinator; Mattoon Community Unit School District , Illinois

“As a former social studies teacher, I share these award-winning educators' passion for using data insights to transform classrooms,” said Hull.“They demonstrate what we can achieve together when we provide tools to understand and support every learner and create equitable learning environments.”

The Otus Excellence Awards winners receive:



A trophy and certificate

A donation to recipient's district in their honor Complimentary access to an Otus Onsite Day of professional development

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most-student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com .

Attachment

