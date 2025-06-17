Dividend Declaration
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to declare a proposed final dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025. Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 5 September 2025 to shareholders on the register on 8 August 2025. The ex-dividend date is 7 August 2025.
The Company operates a dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares, free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. Details on how to join the scheme are included within the dividend section of the Company's website, which can be found here:
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
