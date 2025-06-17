Topline Financial Credit Union Partners With The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Des Moines To Award $40,000 To Community Non-Profit Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Member Impact Fund Grant Program Supports Affordable Housing and Community Development

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) , is pleased to announce that four Minnesota community non-profit organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant from the Member Impact Fund, for a total of $40,000 awarded. This matching grant program will result in FHLB Des Moines awarding $20 million in funding to support affordable housing and community development in Minnesota.

The grant funds will be used to support a variety of funding gaps that are being experienced by four non-profits that TopLine Financial Credit Union is proud to partner with, and together dedicated to improving affordable housing and community development initiatives. Grants will support the following non-profits and initiatives:



Avenues for Youth : funds will be used to subsidize food expenses, as they are no longer receiving assistant from a community food shelf, and combined with inflation has led to rising expenses, estimated at $25,000 annually. Avenues serves 300 youth/families annually (90% of the youth identify as BIPOC and 38% identify as LGBTQI+).

Karen Organization of Minnesot : funds will be used for a Summer Youth Chemical Dependency Program, to serve 33 young people. The program promotes experiential learning, and a case management team to assist clients in recovery and treatment.

Keystone Community Services : funds will support a Foodmobile program, a mobile food shelf that brings food directly to under-resourced neighborhoods across Ramsey County. It operates over 25 times each month, providing fresh produce, canned goods, and pantry staples at community centers, senior housing, schools, and health clinics. Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities : funds will be used for the Naomi Family Program, which provides transitional shelter and wraparound support for women and children in crisis, to bridge them to stable housing and independence.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines for their invaluable partnership. We deeply appreciate their Member Impact Fund initiative, which tripled the impact of TopLine's community donations, supporting our local communities," said Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union.“This grassroots local community give-back is a powerful testament to partners uniting in their unwavering commitment to support those in need and facing crisis."

TopLine was proud to personally present the funds to each non-profit partner, and on behalf of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines).

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding initiated by TopLine and triple-matched by FHLB. These funds for the Naomi Family Program will strengthen our ability to serve women and children experiencing homelessness as we walk alongside and equip them for a brighter future with financial stability and secure housing,” says Pam Stegora Axberg, CEO, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities.

“Food insecurity is at record levels, and the Keystone Foodmobile is a vital way we meet people where they are,” said Adero Riser Cobb, President and CEO of Keystone Community Services.“This support helps us reach more neighborhoods with healthy, culturally relevant food and break down barriers to access.”

“The Member Impact Fund continues to be a powerful resource in supporting our members as they expand access to affordable housing and drive community development,” says Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines.“It's inspiring to see the partnerships centered around improving local communities in such a variety of ways.”

Recipient organizations were selected based on the needs for grant funding to support capacity-building or working capital necessary to strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing or community development needs including job training, affordable housing, financial literacy, food banks and youth programs.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines provides funding solutions to more than 1,200 members to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in the communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. The Member Impact Fund provides FHLB Des Moines members up to $3 for every $1 in matching grant donations to strengthen the ability of not-for-profits or government entities to support the needs of communities.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. FHLB Des Moines is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding. For additional information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit .

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations - in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul's Como Park - as well as by phone and online at . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram . To learn more about the credit union's foundation , visit /Foundation .

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

... | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at