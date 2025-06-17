World Home And Garden Market Outlook Report 2025: Global Home & Garden Market Stagnates Amid Macro Challenges
The home and garden demand is stagnating, constrained by macro factors. Growth from momentum depends on exposure to specific products (gardening, paint), markets (India and Brazil especially) and channels (e-commerce, especially marketplaces).
Despite decline, companies such as Man Wah are also thriving via smart tech and space solution differentiation. The long-term outlook is flat, with low birth rates starting to impact demand.
The World Market for Home and Garden global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening, Homewares and Home Furnishings.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction State of the Industry Companies and products Channels Future outlook Conclusion
