Boosteroid Introduces Xbox Single Sign-On, Making Cloud Gaming Even More Seamless

Boosteroid adds Xbox Single Sign-On, letting users launch supported games instantly without re-entering credentials, making cloud gaming more seamless.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boosteroid cloud gaming service users who have linked their Xbox account now enjoy automatic sign-in when launching supported Xbox PC titles from the Microsoft Store. This new Single Sign-On (SSO) feature dramatically streamlines the experience, reducing friction and saving time. It's now possible to jump straight into gameplay with just a click on any supported device. Users no longer need to enter their credentials each time.Boosteroid, the world's largest independent cloud gaming platform, worked closely with Microsoft to bring this feature to life. The rollout of SSO represents another milestone in a growing partnership between the two companies, built on mutual commitment to accessibility, user convenience, and technical excellence.“Accessing your favorite games through the cloud should be as simple as pressing play, and with SSO, we're removing yet another layer of friction from the experience. We're grateful to our partners at Microsoft for their continued collaboration and support in making seamless experiences like this possible,” said Artem Skoryi, VP of Business Development at Boosteroid.Players can link their Xbox profile directly through their Boosteroid account settings in just a few clicks. This integration reflects Boosteroid's broader partnership with Microsoft, aimed at improving accessibility and user convenience.The launch of Xbox SSO marks another step forward in Boosteroid's effort to make premium gaming as accessible and effortless as possible for players everywhere. As an independent platform offering native access on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, smart TVs, and mobile devices, Boosteroid complements Microsoft's ecosystem by delivering cloud-powered gaming to users wherever they are.

