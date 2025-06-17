Balfour Capital Welcomes Karunesh Chakraborty As Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Chris Grosser, photographer and entrepreneurYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is delighted to welcome Karunesh Chakraborty as Innovation & Digital Strategy Advisor.With over 30 years of leadership across government tech, digital health, cloud infrastructure, and fintech platforms, Karunesh is a seasoned technologist and commercialization strategist.He has led national deployments for India's telemedicine systems, digital bus analytics, and health IT modernization in Mumbai's municipal hospitals. Most recently, he has served as a commercial advisor to firms like Kimbocorp (Singapore) and Wintrado (Switzerland), aligning fintech sales with policy innovation and Web3 compliance.“At Balfour, we build for the future-and Karunesh brings deep insight into the infrastructures that will power next-generation finance,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group.“His work at the intersection of public tech and private capital makes him a bridge between vision and velocity.”Karunesh will support the firm's advisory on AI, cloud, and digital asset infrastructure across India, MENA, and Southeast Asia.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm providing customized financial solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. With a reputation for precision, performance, and partnership, BCG offers a comprehensive range of asset management and advisory services, supported by a growing team of skilled professionals operating across key global financial centers.

