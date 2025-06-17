Staffdna® Announces Acquisition Of Per Diem Healthcare Staffing Business

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA announced today that it will take over the per diem staffing business, including the active and passive candidate database of Seattle, WA-based Kevala. The two companies have jointly agreed to integrate their technologies. This marks the first time that the proprietary technology of the StaffDNA candidate app will integrate with a third-party system. StaffDNA's candidate technology platform will work seamlessly with Kevala's client technology to provide the most powerful staffing services available for facilities.

With this acquisition, StaffDNA is set to significantly expand its candidate pool, as Kevala divests its per diem candidates in Washington, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Oregon. Also, by integrating their technology systems, StaffDNA will become a talent supplier for Kevala's existing clients.

Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA, said: "Growth is an important part of our business goals, so we are very pleased to onboard all of Kevala's per diem candidates. This acquisition helps us grow in new markets and add more talent to our pool of active candidates." Arora added that per diem care at long-term care facilities is a rapidly growing part of the healthcare industry. "Per diem is a strategic opportunity in staffing because there is an increased demand for flexibility in healthcare and a surge in the need for certified care professionals. We are also thrilled to work with Kevala to increase our technology footprint in facilities."

"We know healthcare professionals want the ability to work on their own terms, so we are thrilled that StaffDNA will be helping our nurse and caregiver network continue to pick up shifts at their favorite facilities while exposing them to new work opportunities as well," said Kevala CEO Todd Owens. "Kevala will be doubling down on our client-facing technology business, ushering in a new era of AI and automation to more fully manage core scheduling, staffing, and compliance workflows."

Arora also noted synergy between the two companies in developing proprietary solutions for healthcare workforce management. "We've been creating technology solutions on our proprietary platform, and we were recently awarded 19 patents," said Arora. "We're focused on improving how candidates find jobs and facilities source the right candidates. We want the healthcare ecosystem to work better."

StaffDNA's proprietary technology platform enhances its digital hiring marketplace, benefiting over two million professionals while establishing a new standard for connecting them with facilities. The patents reinforce the company's vision to transform the hiring process through an on-demand marketplace, allowing healthcare professionals to swiftly and easily find jobs they love. Additionally, professionals can view pay packages before applying for a job, a popular feature that underscores the need for other industries to embrace pay transparency.

About StaffDNA®

StaffDNA created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®. This innovative digital platform enhances healthcare hiring through a superior process, empowering both healthcare professionals and facilities. Nursing, allied, therapy, physician, and advanced practice professionals can view fully transparent pay and job details for travel, local, staff, per diem, and locum tenens contracts, helping them find the jobs they love. The platform also streamlines the hiring process for facilities enabling them to communicate directly with candidates who qualify for open positions. StaffDNA has been awarded 19 patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with more patents pending. StaffDNA has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards, including being named a Best Place to Work , a World Changing Idea , and one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies , among others. Visit or call (888) 998-7323 for more information. To download the StaffDNA app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

About Kevala

Kevala is your AI-powered healthcare staffing platform. Our technology fills shifts, rebalances schedules in real time, and flags issues before they hit payroll-closing the labor capacity gap and unlocking cost savings, consistency, and happier teams. With Quin, our AI teammate, Kevala helps healthcare facilities automate complex scheduling decisions while maintaining human oversight from our customer care specialists.

For more information, visit kevala .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE StaffDNA

