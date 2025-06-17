Pediatric Nursing Welcomes Dr. Tedra Smith As Editor, Honors Dr. Judy Rollins' 15-Year Legacy

PITMAN, N.J., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Nursing proudly announces Dr. Tedra S. Smith , DNP, CRNP, CPNP-PC, CNE, CHSE, as its new Editor. Dr. Smith brings extensive editorial and clinical experience to the role, having served more than five years on the Editorial Board and, most recently, as Associate Editor.

Dr. Smith is a respected nurse educator and pediatric expert with over 37 published journal articles and several book chapters. She serves as Co-Director of the Children's of Alabama Clinical Scholars Program, a 12-month initiative focused on developing nursing staff through quality improvement and interprofessional collaboration.

As we welcome Dr. Smith, we also extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Judy Rollins , PhD, BFA, RN, who has served as Editor since 2010. Dr. Rollins has been a driving force behind the journal for 15 years, shaping its mission and maintaining its high editorial standards. She also has served as Associate Editor, Editorial Board member, and manuscript reviewer.

"Serving as Editor of Pediatric Nursing has been a highlight of my career," Dr. Rollins said. "[It has been] an incredible journey filled with gratitude to the late Tony Jannetti, founder and former Chairman of Anthony J. Jannetti, Inc ., for bringing me on board and for the amazing support of the editorial team-Managing Editor Carol Ford, Editorial Coordinator Alison Hacker, and Dr. Tedra Smith; the commitment of our talented Editorial Board members; our reviewers' generous gifts of time and expertise; and the authors who trust us with their words."

A leader in arts in health and pediatric care, Dr. Rollins is President of Rollins & Associates Research and Consulting, Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Departments of Family Medicine and Pediatrics at Georgetown University, and a scholar at Nova Institute for Health.

"I leave the editorship in the capable hands of Tedra Smith, a brilliant nurse leader. She will be an awesome editor. I am eager to watch as her skills, energy, and enthusiasm take the journal to new heights," Dr. Rollins added.

About Pediatric Nursing:

Pediatric Nursing is a peer-reviewed journal published by Anthony J. Jannetti, Inc ., dedicated to advancing evidence-based pediatric nursing practice, research, and professional development. Since 1975, it has provided clinically relevant and theoretically grounded content for nurses at all levels of pediatric care . Visit .

