Hilco Real Estate Sales Is Accepting Offers For Turnkey Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility In Cape Coral Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located at 1321 NE 24th Avenue in Cape Coral, Florida, Atrium at Liberty Park is a well-established senior living facility offering a blend of assisted living and memory care services. Built in 2019, the 120,500± SF, Class-A building features 135 beds: 108 beds for assisted living and 27 dedicated to memory care. The property is currently cash flow positive, generating approximately $2 million in annual revenue, and provides investors with immediate operational income.

Cape Coral, the largest city in Lee County, sits along Florida's Gulf Coast and continues to experience rapid population growth. As of 2024, Cape Coral's estimated population is 233,025, with 25% of residents aged 65 and older . The city is well positioned to serve this demographic with its top-tier healthcare network, including Lee Health, private medical practices, rehabilitation centers and specialty clinics. Its proximity to Fort Myers and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) adds convenience for visiting families and medical transfers.

Atrium at Liberty Park offers 24-hour nursing care, specialized memory programming, medication management and coordination with external healthcare providers. Modern call and monitoring systems enhance resident safety, while a robust lifestyle program includes fitness classes, social outings and daily activities to foster engagement and well-being. With an 86% occupancy rate and stable cash flow, this property presents compelling, turnkey investment opportunities in the senior living sector.

Jonathan Cuticelli, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, stated, "Acquiring Atrium at Liberty Park is an exciting opportunity to own an income-producing senior living facility in a high-growth market. With strong operational performance and long-term demographic tailwinds, the property is ideally positioned for continued success".

Bids must be received on or before the deadline of July 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Letter of Intent (LOI) available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate's website .

Interested buyers should review the terms of sale for requirements to participate in the sale process available on Hilco Real Estate's website . For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected] or Daniel Miggins at (646) 984-4580 or [email protected]

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate or call (855) 755-2300.

