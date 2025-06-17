Hexagon Launches AEON, A Humanoid Built For Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AEON , launched by Hexagon's previously announced Robotics division, has been specifically designed to meet real-world customer needs and address labour shortages. AEON combines Hexagon's world-class sensor suite with advanced locomotion, AI-driven mission control, and spatial intelligence to deliver exceptional agility, versatility, and awareness. This powerful combination enables AEON to address a wide range of industrial applications – from manipulation and asset inspection to reality capture and operator support. AEON will help to improve safety and drive autonomy across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

"Hexagon's legacy in precision measurement and sensor technologies has always been about enabling next-generation autonomy. For the past 10 years, we've been working on robotics innovation across our divisions," said Ola Rollén, Chairman of the Board, Hexagon. "Hexagon is one of the best-placed companies in the world to lead and shape the field of humanoid robotics. AEON represents a state-of-the-art, industrially bespoke humanoid. It's a leap forward in our goal to help customers drive sustainable growth in the face of structural demographic changes. I'm proud to see AEON come to life."

AEON's innovative capabilities include:



Agility: Combining dexterity and locomotion, AEON can move around quickly while also performing tasks that require high accuracy thanks to Hexagon's proprietary precision measurement technologies.

Awareness: Bringing together spatial intelligence and reasoning, AEON merges data from multimodal sensors to understand the environment and optimise the mission given the task at hand.

Versatility : AEON is built to perform a wide variety of tasks – from picking specific objects and scanning industrial components for inspection to creating digital twins through digital reality capture and teleoperation – all leveraging an end-to-end training approach. Power autonomy: With a unique battery swapping mechanism, AEON does not need to recharge to continue to operate.

Arnaud Robert, President, Hexagon's Robotics division, said, "With AEON, we're advancing physical AI to tackle real operational challenges – bridging cutting-edge technology with practical industry needs. We have engaged with many industry leaders already, and over the next six months we'll be deploying AEON in production environments before expanding our commercial rollout."

Hexagon's Robotics division is partnering with Schaeffler and Pilatus to pilot AEON across manipulation, machine tending, part inspection, and reality capture use cases.

"Consistent with our long history of innovation and always in pursuit of excellence, we are pleased to collaborate with Hexagon's Robotics division to explore humanoid solutions in our factories," said Roman Emmenegger, VP Manufacturing, Pilatus. "Facing today's challenges of manufacturing in Switzerland, we believe that AEON will become a contributing solution in sustaining our competitiveness in more than ever tougher global markets. Its unique locomotion, sensors, and on-board intelligence provides for agility and versatility and opens a multitude of opportunities to drive automation and digitisation in our daily operations."

"By leveraging disruptive technologies such as humanoid robots, Schaeffler paves the way to becoming the leading motion technology company. We are excited to pilot Hexagon Robotics' humanoid solutions across a range of use cases in our factories and to share our decades of knowledge in the fields of manufacturing and vertical integration," added Sebastian Jonas, Senior Vice President Advanced Production Technology at Schaeffler.

Hexagon's Robotics division has established strong partnerships with technology leaders NVIDIA, Microsoft, and maxon to bring AEON to the market. AEON is powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Omniverse, and NVIDIA Jetson. Microsoft Azure's platform enables scalable development and on-demand training of AEON's capabilities. And maxon's next generation actuators power AEON's unique and efficient locomotion across multiple environments.

To watch the Hexagon LIVE Global keynotes' livestream, please click here .

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon .

About Pilatus

Founded in 1939, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd develops and produces worldwide unique aircraft and market-leading systems for pilot training. The Pilatus team consists of over 3,000 exceptional employees who make the company, which is domiciled in Stans, one of the largest and most innovative employers in Central Switzerland.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion: The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.

