Steele Honda Welcomes 2026 Honda Models To Its New Vehicle Inventory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Popular models from the 2026 lineup that are now available include the Honda Passport, CR-V and HR-V. All bring enhanced performance and safety features. The 2026 Honda CR-V offers a 190-horsepower turbocharged engine, a standard Real Time AWD system and hybrid trims that push efficiency above 40 mpg. The HR-V now features a refined interior and Honda Sensing® across all variants, delivering adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking. For drivers needing more space, the rugged 2026 Passport brings 285 horsepower and Intelligent Traction Management, ready for all-weather adventures.

Meanwhile, the 2026 CR-V arrives with both hybrid and gasoline variants. The CR-V hybrid now offers 204 total system horsepower and an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in city driving. Drivers also benefit from additional rear legroom and a versatile cargo hold measuring over 76.5 cubic feet with the seats folded. Updated exterior design and improved infotainment systems round out these changes, making the CR-V a versatile and tech-forward SUV option.

For shoppers in St. John's and surrounding Newfoundland communities, the arrival of these models offers both practical and financial benefits. Fuel-efficient engine options help drivers save money over long distances or frequent city drives. Standard AWD on many trims ensures dependable performance during winter storms or uneven terrain. More importantly, each vehicle comes backed by the brand's legacy of durability and long-term value, which makes them a smart investment for local families and professionals.

Steele Honda continues to enhance the car-buying experience through a variety of dealership services. Interested buyers can schedule test drives easily online or by calling 709-700-9911. On-site financing professionals offer instant pre-approvals and competitive rates, while trade-in assessments are available with no obligation. Customers may also explore inventory through the dealership's virtual showroom, filter models by trim or price and calculate payments using interactive tools. The dealership's certified service technicians are available for long-term support through maintenance packages and seasonal service specials.

