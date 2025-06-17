American Management Association Releases New Research On The Increasing Need For Talent Development And Career Advancement Pathways

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As rapid technological change and evolving employee expectations reshape the modern workplace, American Management Association (AMA) reveals research that indicates a pressing need for a more strategic investment in talent development and career advancement pathways.

The study, based on over 1,100 responses worldwide and across all job levels, revealed critical insights and a striking disconnect: While most organizations offer some form of training, many employees-particularly individual contributors-report feeling undervalued, unseen and unsupported in their career growth.

"We found that many organizations need to do a better job developing, supporting and recognizing employees-including top performers who are critical to the future," says AMA President & Chief Executive Officer Manny Avramidis. "Failing to address these gaps risks higher turnover and declining motivation."

Of all survey respondents, 75% said most people in their organization have access to training. However, 26% reported their company offers no formal training or fails to communicate what's available. Also, the impact of training may vary greatly depending upon what type of training is being offered.

More than half of the respondents said they participated in management or leadership training in the past year. Among those who took leadership training, 90% found it valuable and beneficial to their career.

The research also highlights that having a clear policy to support top performers for leadership roles is an effective and beneficial strategy for organizations: 70% of respondents who had access to such a process said it had supported their own advancement to leadership.

The results also revealed that 41% of employees who were not offered training and development programs felt it was hindering their career growth. Budget constraints were cited as the top reason for limiting training-despite, by comparison, the higher costs of recruitment and attrition.

Skills that address evolving workplace needs are a priority. Leadership and management development remain the most sought-after areas, with growing interest in artificial intelligence and strategic thinking-particularly among senior leaders. Still, interpersonal and communication skills consistently top the list across all roles.

"What's clear is that people continue to crave growth opportunities-and they want to be recognized" says Avramidis, "Smart organizations are realizing that development isn't a perk. It's a strategy."

AMA's Whitepaper also underscores the importance of aligning training efforts with business goals, as well as focusing on learning that leads to behavior change, not just awareness. Programs that emphasize application-such as hands-on practice and real-time feedback, coupled with management's coaching post-training-are more likely to produce measurable impact.

Read our complimentary Whitepaper, Employees Value Training but Many Feel Overlooked

For over 100 years, American Management Association (AMA) has helped millions of people, through its world-class training and development programs, bring about positive change in their performance in order to improve business results. Learn more: amanet

Media Contact:

Lauren McNally

[email protected]

SOURCE American Management Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED