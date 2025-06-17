Heffernan Foundation Announces The Frank And Lenore Heffernan Scholarship

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, is excited to announce the Frank and Lenore Heffernan scholarship initiative that will award a one-time $20,000 scholarship to five individuals each year over the next three years.

A total of 15 recipients will be selected with a combined investment of $300,000 in educational funding. The goal of the program is to help remove financial barriers to higher education for students who demonstrate academic promise, leadership potential, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. This initiative reflects Heffernan Foundation's commitment to expanding access to higher education and supporting the next generation of changemakers.

The Frank and Lenore Heffernan Scholarship will be available exclusively to students attending ICA Cristo Rey Academy (San Francisco), Cristo Rey De La Salle High School (Oakland), and Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit High School. These schools are part of the national Cristo Rey Network, which provides underserved students with a rigorous college-preparatory education and valuable work experience.

"This program is about unlocking opportunity," said Michelle Lonaker-Lavine, Philanthropy Executive Director at Heffernan Foundation. "We're proud to support individuals who are ready to make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond."

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration, and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit . License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED