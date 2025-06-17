Park City Real Estate Evolves As Lifestyle Becomes The New Luxury

PARK CITY, Utah, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While world-class skiing has long defined Park City, a new narrative is emerging in Park City Utah real estate . According to top-producing agent Laura Willis of Summit Sotheby's International Realty, discerning buyers are now investing in a year-round, multifaceted lifestyle that blends outdoor adventure, vibrant community, and a newfound work-life balance – the ultimate luxury in the Park City luxury real estate market.

"We're seeing a shift," says Willis, a resident to Park City since 2001. "Buyers seek a place where they can hike and bike in the morning, work from home successfully, and then enjoy a world-class meal on Historic Main Street. It's a complete lifestyle package, redefining mountain living."

This evolution is clearly reflected in the market for Park City Utah homes . While conditions are balancing, demand for properties catering to this holistic lifestyle remains strong. These homes often feature dedicated office spaces, wellness amenities, and coveted access to Park City's vast 400+ mile trail system. The Deer Valley real estate market shows a similar trend, with buyers prioritizing homes offering both luxury and seamless access to year-round activities.

Top reasons for investing in Park City Utah real estate include:



Unrivaled Year-Round Recreation: Beyond legendary ski slopes, residents enjoy pristine golf courses, sparkling reservoirs, and an internationally recognized trail system.

Dynamic and Connected Community: From the Sundance Film Festival to a robust arts and culture scene, Park City fosters a palpable sense of connection.

World-Class Accessibility: A convenient 35-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport makes Park City one of the most accessible mountain towns. Commitment to Top-Tier Education: Families are drawn to highly-rated public schools, innovative programs, and specialized schools like the Winter Sports School .

"My role is to help clients find their place within this incredible community fabric," Willis explains. "Having raised my professional skier daughter here, I offer a deep, personal understanding of the lifestyle. Whether a client seeks a ski-in/ski-out condo , ski-in/ski-out home , a private retreat, or a property within one of Park City's prestigious golf communities , the goal is to match them with their ideal Park City experience."

As a consistent top-producing agent at Summit Sotheby's International Realty, Laura Willis is masterful in navigating the nuances of the Park City and Deer Valley Utah real estate markets . For more information, visit laurawillisrealestate .

