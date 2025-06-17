Centralreach Named To Inc.'S Annual Best Workplaces List For The 4Th Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores CentralReach's continued commitment to a supportive culture and exceptional employee experience

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, an annual list honoring U.S. companies with the most exemplary workplaces and vibrant cultures.

This year, 514 companies were named to the Best Workplaces list. Following initial application, employees at the nominated companies received a Quantum Workplace Best Places to Work survey which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Both employee survey responses and an audit of the organization's benefits were used to determine each company's final score and ranking on the list.

"Being named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor and a testament to the exceptional culture our team has built and sustained,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach.“At CentralReach, we believe that when you create an environment where smart, mission-driven people feel supported, challenged, and inspired, amazing things happen - for our customers, our company, and the autism and IDD community we serve. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in our people is the most important investment we can make, and it fuels our continued commitment to making CentralReach not only the best place to work, but the best place to grow, lead, and make a difference."

CentralReach values healthy work-life balance, offering a hybrid workplace policy to allow flexibility. Whether working in-office or remotely, employees are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. Focusing on inclusion, CentralReach employs adults on the autism spectrum through its ReachOut Program to further its mission to serve those with autism and related IDDs. To emphasize the value of community engagement, CentralReach also offers employees a 'CR Cares' personal day each year for volunteerism, matching employee charitable donations.

In addition to being named to Inc. Best Workplaces list for the last four years, CentralReach's industry-leading culture has been recognized by NJBIZ Best Places to Work and BuiltIn Best Places to Work three years in a row.

