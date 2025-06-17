Flextek Partners With Emergency Sandbag Response To Enhance Nationwide Flood Preparedness

Emergency Sandbag Response

FlexTek and ESR to establish a nationwide network of hundreds of skilled sandbag technicians and drivers, ensuring rapid response during emergencies.

- Albert Sotero, President and CEO, ESRHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlexTek LLC , a leader in modern recruiting solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Emergency Sandbag Response (ESR), a nationally recognized disaster response company known for its patented sandbag-filling technology and commitment to protecting vulnerable communities. This collaboration will establish a nationwide network of trained, OSHA-compliant flood mitigation crews and drivers, ensuring rapid and professional deployment during emergencies.ESR's patented system fills a sandbag in under five seconds without the need for shovels or manual labor, eliminating the mess, reducing injury risk, and allowing deployment across multiple locations simultaneously. The system is part of a full-service mobile response solution trusted by government agencies to prevent damage before disaster strikes.“We're not just delivering sandbags, we're delivering peace of mind,” said Albert Sotero, President and CEO of ESR.“This partnership ensures we have a national response team that is not only trained and background-checked but also ready to protect elderly and underserved communities, those often left behind in disasters.”FlexTek brings its proprietary outsourced recruiting and vetting solutions to ESR's 24/7 emergency deployment model. Together, they are building a professional, mission-driven network of flood mitigation technicians trained to meet strict safety, compliance, and readiness standards.While FlexTek is engaging community-minded candidates, including students, veterans, retirees, and those looking to make a meaningful impact, every worker deployed through ESR is trained, screened, and equipped to meet federal and municipal standards for disaster readiness and loss prevention.“Our goal is to eliminate the chaos of last-minute staffing when emergencies strike,” said Stephen Morel, CEO of FlexTek.“By building a proactive network of trained and trusted associates, powered by our technology, we give ESR the ability to respond with confidence when every minute counts.”Together, FlexTek and ESR are expanding beyond ESR's Florida base to serve communities across the country, from city governments to senior communities, preventing losses and saving lives when floods hit.To join the nationwide effort to protect communities before disasters strike, and to explore available opportunities as a Flood Mitigation Technician or Logistics Driver, visit:About FlexTekFounded in 2008 in Houston, TX, FlexTek LLC solves complex workforce challenges with flexible hiring solutions and technology-driven ROI for modern 360° hiring-as-a-service. From outsourced solutions to strategic placement and contract hiring to our independent professional network, FlexTek helps companies reduce time-to-hire, improve retention, and execute talent strategies that drive long-term performance.About Emergency Sandbag ResponseEmergency Sandbag Response provides rapid flood response solutions through its patented sandbag-filling system. Designed for federal, state, and local governments, ESR's technology enables efficient and scalable sandbag distribution, enhancing community resilience against natural disasters.

