Calviri Publishes Results Demonstrating Sensitive Detection Of Stage 1 Tumors In Dogs

PHOENIX, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calviri , Inc, a company focused on ending cancer in dogs and people, announces the publication of High-sensitivity multicancer detection of stage 1 cancer in dogs in the American Journal of Veterinary Research of a novel diagnostic for the sensitive detection of five major dog cancers at stage 1 including canine lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, osteosarcoma, mast cell tumors and soft tissue sarcomas. In addition, the paper describes the test's accurate determination of tissue of origin for these cancers.

Most dogs are diagnosed at later stages, when clinical signs are apparent and standard treatments are marginally effective. The sensitive detection of tumors at stage 1 is essential to improving treatment outcomes and reducing medical costs. While important for both dogs and people, the impact of stage 1 detection will be accentuated in dogs because their tumors grow faster than human tumors, and dogs have fewer advanced-stage treatment options. However, diagnostics based on existing technologies do not sensitively detect cancer at its earliest stage.

Calviri's diagnostic employs a unique technology that makes this possible. The antibody repertoire in the blood of a patient is displayed on peptide chips manufactured in house. The chip manufacturing process integrates the photolithography of the semi-conductor industry with the biology of peptide synthesis. The diagnostic only requires a small amount of blood.

The newly developed test, StageOne Plus, accurately detects stage 1, in addition to later stages of cancer. Calviri envisions that owners with dogs 5 years or older would use the test at their pets' annual wellness exams. The risk of cancer is higher in senior dogs, accounting for 50% of their mortality. "Unfortunately, most of the aggressive cancer types that companion dogs develop present to clinical oncologists in later stages (2 or higher), when treatment options are limited and local control and cure are much more difficult. We know, just as it is the case in human oncology, that the earlier we can diagnose cancer, the more likely we can apply treatments that will result in long-term control and even cure. Calviri's diagnostic may bring us closer to this goal", explains Dr. David Vail, DVM, Professor and Suran Distinguished Chair in Comparative Oncology at the University of Wisconsin.

Based on these and other results, Calviri will be launching StageOne Plus at a limited number of veterinarian clinics this August. Availability will be expanded as testing capacity is scaled up. "Calviri spent 4 years collecting the samples to enable developing this diagnostic test. We are very pleased our technology has broken the stage 1 sensitivity barrier for detecting dog cancers. Calviri wants to provide veterinarians and owners access to this new test to catch cancer at its earliest stage and help save pet lives," stated Stephen Albert Johnston, CEO of Calviri. For more information, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

About Calviri

Calviri, Inc . is a biotech company with inventions and discoveries that enable the development of diagnostics for the early detection of cancer and for vaccines to treat or prevent it. The company is developing a portfolio of fundamentally different products against all cancers for both people and their pets, worldwide.

SOURCE Calviri, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED