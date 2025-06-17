National Sleep Foundation Announces 8Th Annual Sleeptech® Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SleepTech Award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award recognizes the year's most innovative achievements in sleep technology.

Post thi

"The SleepTech Award represents our commitment to advancing sleep technology that's based in science and insight to make meaningful improvements in people's lives," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "We're looking for innovations for sleep health that connect cutting edge research, thoughtful design, and practical, accessible solutions for all kinds of users." Lopos added.

The most recent winners of the SleepTech Award include UBlockout, Loop Earplugs, and Neurovalens.

A $500 application fee applies, though this fee is waived for members of NSF's SleepTech® Network . To apply for the 2025 SleepTech Award or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit .

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit │ SleepHealthJournal

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation