National Sleep Foundation Announces 8Th Annual Sleeptech® Award
National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award recognizes the year's most innovative achievements in sleep technology.Post thi
"The SleepTech Award represents our commitment to advancing sleep technology that's based in science and insight to make meaningful improvements in people's lives," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "We're looking for innovations for sleep health that connect cutting edge research, thoughtful design, and practical, accessible solutions for all kinds of users." Lopos added.
The most recent winners of the SleepTech Award include UBlockout, Loop Earplugs, and Neurovalens.
A $500 application fee applies, though this fee is waived for members of NSF's SleepTech® Network . To apply for the 2025 SleepTech Award or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit .
About the National Sleep Foundation
There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit │ SleepHealthJournal
SOURCE National Sleep Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment