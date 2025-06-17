Samyuktha Comes Onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's Film
Taking to her X timeline, actress and one of the producers of the film Charmme Kaur welcomed actress Samyuktha on board the unit.
She wrote, "Welcome to the world of #PuriSethupathi dear @iamsamyuktha_. A #PuriJagannadh film. Starring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl,#Tabu, @OfficialViji. Produced by @puriconnects."
Sources close to the unit say that the role played by Samyuktha in the film will not be a conventional heroine's role.
Samyuktha's character is integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role, and is eager to begin shooting.
Sources also said that shooting was all set to begin in the last week of June. The shooting will commence with Vijay Sethupathi and other lead actors participating in the first schedule itself.
It may be recalled that the team had recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.
This pan-India project will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to captivate audiences across the country.
The film is to be produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, and all pre-production formalities have been completed.
It may be recalled that the makers have already announced Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar as two key cast members who play crucial roles in their movie.
For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm this ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead.
The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.
