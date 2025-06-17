Newton Group President Exposes Deceptive Timeshare Exit Practices In Hard-Hitting New Article In Travelmag

Newton Group President Gordon Newton Featured as Leading Voice for Consumer Protection

MESA, Ariz., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelMag, a globally respected travel publication, has published a powerful new exposé titled "Legal Loopholes and Empty Guarantees: How Timeshare Owners Are Misled Into Risky Cancellation Options." The article reveals how misleading marketing and deceptive legal claims are putting desperate timeshare owners at further risk-and features blunt, eye-opening commentary from Gordon Newton , President of Newton Group and one of the industry's most trusted consumer advocates.

As many owners turn to so-called "exit companies" for relief from burdensome timeshares, TravelMag uncovers how those firms exploit legal-sounding language and vague refund guarantees to trap clients in expensive and ineffective contracts.

"These attorneys often represent the exit company-not the consumer," Newton warns.

"The illusion of legal protection is one of the most dangerous tactics used in the exit industry. If the attorney is working for the exit company and not for you, you are not being protected-you are being sold ."

A Growing Problem with Real Consequences

The article outlines the financial and emotional damage caused by misleading timeshare exit strategies, especially among older or financially vulnerable consumers. Gordon Newton emphasizes that terms like "attorneys on staff", "attorney lead exits" or "100% money-back guarantee" often mask loopholes and fine print designed to protect the company-not the client.

"Just because a company says it has attorneys doesn't mean they work for you," Newton says.

"Money-back guarantees often sound great-until you read the fine print and realize they're almost impossible to collect on."

Why This Article Matters

TravelMag highlights key red flags that consumers should watch for:



Misrepresentation of Legal Services – Companies imply legal representation without providing it.



Ambiguous Refund Policies – Promises that are unenforceable or delayed by hidden conditions.

Lack of Transparency – Pressure tactics and vague contracts that conceal true costs and risks.

As the first and only timeshare exit firm to integrate a consumer-facing law firm , Newton Group has long championed legal transparency and client-first ethics.

"This isn't just a business for us," Newton explains.

"It's about protecting families from being misled into emotional and financial distress-some for a second time."

📖 Read the Full Article on TravelMag :

👉

holes-empty-guarantees/

About Newton Group

Newton Group is a nationally recognized leader in ethical timeshare exit services. The company pioneered a dual-service model combining transparent client advocacy with direct legal representation through its partner law firm. Newton Group's mission is to help consumers exit their timeshares responsibly, effectively, and permanently .

Website:

Media Contact:

Director of Media Relations

Newton Group

📧 [email protected]

📞 (800) 470-3707

SOURCE The Newton Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED