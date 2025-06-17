U.S. Energy Development Corporation Named To Inc's 2025 Best Workplaces List

USEDC is one of only 154 companies to earn this prestigious recognition

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (USEDC) , a privately held exploration and production company focused on the development of energy projects for itself and its partners, has been recognized by Inc. as one of America's Best Workplaces for 2025 . Chosen among a highly selective group of companies nationwide, USEDC was recognized for fostering an exceptional work environment and strong team culture.

"Being recognized by Inc. as a top workplace is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of our team's talent, passion, and dedication," said Jordan Jayson , CEO of U.S. Energy. "We're united by a shared commitment to continuous improvement, strategic growth, long-term value creation, and living our core values every day-whether in the field, in the office, or in the community. Our values guide everything we do: investor first, trustworthy and sincere, collaborative, responsible to all stakeholders, innovative, and passionate and driven."

Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is based on a rigorous evaluation of employee sentiment, workplace culture, management effectiveness, and benefits. USEDC's team members expressed deep confidence in leadership, pride in their work, and a powerful sense of shared purpose-sentiments that significantly contributed to the company's inclusion on this year's list and its impressive ranking.

This recognition follows several notable milestones for USEDC. After a record-breaking year in 2024, the company announced plans to deploy up to $1 billion during 2025, primarily in the Permian Basin. In February, USEDC announced the successful closing of a $165 million syndicated revolving credit facility that was upsized later that month to $300 million concurrent with the firm's acquisition of ~20,000 net acres in Reeves and Ward Counties, Texas.

USEDC's leadership continues to earn industry recognition. Executive Vice President Matthew Iak was elected to the board of ADISA , one of the nation's leading trade associations for alternative investments, and CEO Jordan Jayson was named one of Fort Worth Inc.'s 500 Most Influential People .

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc .

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USEDC is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. USEDC blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. It has invested in, operated, and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and has deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc and follow USEDC on LinkedIn .

SOURCE U.S. Energy Development Corporation

