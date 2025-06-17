Chaberton Energy Named To Inc.'S 2025 Best Workplaces List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in values of creativity, excellence, and humanity, Chaberton earned the award by demonstrating deep employee engagement, a supportive and collaborative culture, growth opportunities and excellent benefits. Through its values, Chaberton builds and maintains a culture where employees are encouraged to develop innovative projects, to emphasize quality, and to prioritize people, communities and the planet.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Chaberton is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"We are grateful to Inc. for recognizing the thoughtful work we've done to build a successful company with a set of values that are deeply meaningful to our employees," said Chaberton president and co-founder Mike Doniger. "Our team truly lives and breathes creativity, excellence, and humanity. We hire for these values, and we reference them daily."

This year's list, featured on Inc , is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures - whether in-person or remote.

Chaberton develops community solar and solar for business. The electricity generated from Chaberton's community solar projects goes to the grid so community members can buy renewable energy on a subscription basis regardless of if they own their own home or have a roof that works for solar.

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc .

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing renewable distributed energy projects, with a particular emphasis on community solar, solar for businesses and battery storage. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

