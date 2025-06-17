Notice On Convocation Of Uab“Orkela” Bondholders' Meeting On 10 July 2025 (ISIN Code Lt0000405961)
The Company initiated the convening of the Meeting due to the high likelihood that, by the Redemption Date, the full completion of the St. Jacob's building complex, located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vilnius, will not be registered in accordance with all applicable procedures. Given the potential impact this may have on the Company's financing capabilities, the Company is requesting an extension of the redemption deadline. Accordingly, the Company seeks approval from the Bondholders to extend the redemption date of the Bonds by three months, from the originally scheduled date of 19 July 2025 to 19 October 2025. For the final interest period (19 July 2025 to 19 October 2025), the Company will pay a higher annual interest rate of 9%. The Company emphasizes that the first-ranking mortgage on the real estate, established for the benefit of the Bondholders, will remain in full effect.
A notice regarding the convening of the Meeting, which includes the agenda, the Company's proposed decision for the Meeting, and other matters, is attached to this notice (along with the general voting ballot). These documents are also published on the Trustee's website at #viesi-pranesimai and on the Company's website at .
We kindly ask all Bondholders to attend the Meeting and express their will regarding the Company's proposed decision for the Meeting. If attendance is not possible, we kindly request that you consider voting in advance by completing the general voting ballot and submitting the document confirming your right to vote (and if applicable, the basis of representation) to the Trustee no later than 14:00 (Vilnius time) on 9 July 2025. The documents may be (i) delivered or sent by registered mail to A. Juozapavičiaus st. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania, or (ii) if the general voting ballot is signed with a qualified e-signature, sent along with the document confirming your right to vote (and if applicable, the basis of representation) by email to ... .
If you have any questions regarding the notice (and its annex), the Meeting, or the items to be discussed at the Meeting before the scheduled date, please feel free to contact the Company (via email at ... ) or the Trustee (via email at ... ).
Anastasija Pocienė
Director
Attachments
-
Orkela_Isankstinio balsavimo biuletenis_V.2
2025 06 17 Pranesimas apie obligaciju savininku susirinkima
