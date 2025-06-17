MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Managers' transactions June 17, 2025, at 5.30 p.m.

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Tatu Vehmas

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tatu Vehmas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 112430/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-16

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000523170

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500000 Unit price: 100 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1500000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT





Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40 582 7971

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki



