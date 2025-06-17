Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Tatu Vehmas
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Tatu Vehmas
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tatu Vehmas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 112430/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-16
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000523170
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1500000 Unit price: 100 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1500000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40 582 7971, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.
Legal Disclaimer:
