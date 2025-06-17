Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-17 10:33:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Managers' transactions June 17, 2025, at 5.30 p.m.

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Patricia Allam

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Patricia Allam

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 112432/5/4

__________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-16

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000523170

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 100 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT



Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40 582 7971, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.



