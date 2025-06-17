Rad Web Hosting Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Client Success

- Scott ClaeysDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rad Web Hosting , a leading provider of high-performance web hosting services, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. Since launching in 2015, Rad Web Hosting has become a trusted name in the hosting industry, delivering reliable infrastructure, personalized service, and global reach to thousands of clients around the world.What began as a local startup in Dallas, TX has grown into an international operation with multiple data centers, including a recent expansion into Paris, France . Over the past decade, Rad Web Hosting has introduced cutting-edge hosting solutions such as NVMe-powered VPS, DDoS-protected infrastructure, and instant-deploy dedicated servers-all while maintaining its commitment to affordability and client-first support.“We built Rad Web Hosting with a mission to offer a client-first approach to the web hosting industry,” said Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting.“Reaching 10 years is a milestone that reflects the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team. We're excited for what the next decade holds.”Key Milestones:🌐 Launch of global data centers, including Dallas and Paris⚡ Introduction of NVMe SSD VPS and ultra-fast dedicated servers🔐 Enhanced security offerings including DDoS protection and SSL automation🤝 Trusted by developers, agencies, resellers, and enterprise businesses in over 30 countriesIn celebration of this milestone, Rad Web Hosting is rolling out exclusive 10-year anniversary promotions, giveaways, and client spotlights throughout the month of June. For more information or to stay updated, visit:About Rad Web HostingFounded in 2015, Rad Web Hosting is a privately-owned web hosting company headquartered in Dallas, TX. With a focus on speed, security, and support, Rad Web Hosting offers a full suite of hosting services including Shared Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Servers, Domain Registration, and White-Label Reseller Hosting. To learn more ab

