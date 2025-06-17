CCS Becomes An Authorized Reseller Of HALO Smart Sensors

Partnership with HALO Smart Sensor empowers organizations with cutting-edge environmental monitoring and safety technology.

- Adam Lapitino, Chief Growth OfficerHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS”) a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and managed services, proudly announces that it is now an authorized reseller of the HALO Smart Sensor by Motorola Solutions . This partnership reflects CCS's continued commitment to offering cutting-edge safety, security, and environmental monitoring solutions to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, municipalities, and commercial enterprises.The HALO Smart Sensor is an award-winning, all-in-one security device that detects a wide range of environmental hazards, including vape, THC, air quality, gunshots, aggression, and abnormal sounds. It operates in areas where traditional cameras are not permitted, such as restrooms, locker rooms, and private offices, ensuring privacy while providing real-time alerts and analytics.“Becoming an authorized reseller of the HALO Smart Sensor enhances our safety and facilities technology portfolio,” said Adam Lapitino, Chief Growth Office, at CCS.“We are excited to deliver this industry-leading solution to our clients, helping them proactively monitor their environments and respond to potential threats with greater efficiency and accuracy.”The integration of HALO into CCS's comprehensive technology offerings provides clients with an added layer of situational awareness and data-driven insights. With increasing demands for secure and healthy spaces, especially in schools and public institutions, this partnership ensures that clients are equipped with tools that support compliance, early threat detection, and improved response times.As a trusted technology advisor with over four decades of experience, CCS continues to invest in partnerships that align with its mission: delivering excellence by transforming how clients work through the power of technology.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work, and Best Places to Work in Technology. Learn more at .About Motorola SolutionsMotorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that's critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we're solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at

