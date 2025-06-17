Europe And North America Flatbread Market Size Projected To Reach $93,922.2 Million By 2035

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Europe and North America flatbread market size was valued at $43,505.1 Mn in 2023, and is projected to reach $93,922.2 Mn by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.6%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Europe and North America flatbread market growth is driven by Expansion in quick service restaurant. The quick service restaurant is also known as a fast-food restaurant. It is a type of restaurant which serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service. This restaurant is usually part of a franchise or restaurant chain operation, which provides standardized ingredients or partially prepared food. In addition, increase in busy lifestyle of the consumers along with rise in disposable income and availability of ready-to-eat food products drive the growth of the Europe flatbread market.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase:Flatbread is a type of bread that is thin, soft, or crisp and made from simple ingredients like flour, water, and salt. It can be unleavened or minimally leavened, giving it a distinct texture that varies from pliable, like tortillas and naan, to crunchy, like lavash. It is commonly prepared through baking, grilling, or stovetop cooking, flatbreads are versatile and widely consumed across cultures. It is often used as wraps, accompaniments, or standalone snacks. Flatbreads are a staple in global diets due to their simplicity, convenience, and ability to cater to modern dietary trends, including gluten-free and whole-grain options. Flatbreads are cooked quickly owing to reduced thickness, so their color remains light. Furthermore, owing to its widespread geographical distribution and high frequency and regularity of consumption, flatbread has been considered a suitable option for increasing the dietary intake of various vitamins and microelements. In addition, increase in the number of quick service restaurants, which are also known as fast-food restaurants, has created a positive impact on the popularity of flatbread in Europe and North America flatbread industry.This restaurant is usually part of a franchise or restaurant chain operation, which provides standardized ingredients or partially prepared food. Moreover, increase in attraction of millennial and gen Z toward quick service restaurants owing to the innovation in food products, restaurants, themes, and others, results in the growth of the flatbread market. In addition, increase in busy lifestyle of the consumers along with rise in disposable income and availability of ready-to-eat food products drive the growth of the Europe and North America flatbread market.Make a Direct Purchase:However, keeping flatbread moist, soft, and mold-free has been a top issue for the stakeholders. Moreover, flatbreads are also spoiled through microbial growth, oxidation, discoloration, and also due to moisture loss, which results in affecting the Europe and North America flatbread market growth. In addition, the introduction of clean labels in flatbread focuses on avoidance of additives, artificial colors, chemicals, artificial flavors, GMOs, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oil. Moreover, clean labels are a consumer driven strategy, which demands a return to real food and transparency through authenticity.The regulations associated with flatbread products related to various ingredients used in the process, food hygiene, health claims, and others foster the growth of the flatbread market. Furthermore, introduction of clean label creates a trust factor within the consumer owing to which they can rely on manufacturers of food, which also fuel the growth of the Europe flatbread market. The increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts which attracts the consumer to purchase flatbread through online channel augment the growth of the Europe flatbread market. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the Europe and North America flatbread market.The Europe and North America flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, nature and region. By product type, the Europe and North America flatbread market size is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa Romana, pita, naan and others. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. By nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh and frozen. Region-wise, it is studied across Europe and North America.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here:By product type, the tortilla segment dominated the Europe and North America flatbread market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In North America, tortillas have deep roots in Mexican and Latin American cuisines, which have gained widespread popularity, while in Europe, they are valued for their adaptability in wraps, snacks, and fusion dishes. Tortillas' versatility extends to various applications, from tacos and burritos to pizza bases, catering to multiple eating occasions. Several factors such as development of options like whole grain, gluten-free, and low-carb tortillas have been witnessed as Europe and North America flatbread market trends. Urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles have further increased demand for convenient, ready-to-use products like tortillas, which are staples in retail and foodservice channels, including global chains like Taco Bell and Subway.By distribution channel, the food service segment dominated the Europe and North America flatbread market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance is fueled by the rise in integration of flatbreads like pita, naan, and tortillas into the menus of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), casual dining establishments, and food delivery platforms. As consumers increasingly prefer dining out or ordering ready-to-eat meals, flatbreads have gained traction for their versatility, being used in wraps, pizzas, sandwiches, and appetizers. The growing popularity of international cuisines, such as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, has further driven demand, with flatbreads serving as a key ingredient.By nature, the fresh segment dominated the Europe and North America flatbread market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by consumer preferences for fresh, preservative-free food products, aligning with macro trends emphasizing health and wellness. Fresh flatbreads, perceived as more authentic and flavorful compared to frozen or packaged alternatives, cater to the demand for minimally processed food. The rise of in-store bakeries and artisan flatbread offerings in supermarkets and specialty stores has further bolstered the appeal of fresh flatbreads.By region, North America dominated the Europe and North America flatbread market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to a combination of cultural adoption, growth in consumer interest in international cuisines, and a thriving foodservice industry. The region's fast-paced lifestyle drives demand for versatile and convenient meal options, positioning flatbreads as a popular choice for wraps, pizzas, and sandwiches. Health-conscious trends in North America have also played a pivotal role in its dominance. Flatbreads are increasingly marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional bread, aligning with macro trends like the demand for clean-label products, gluten-free alternatives, and high-protein options.The key players operating in the Europe and North America flatbread industry include Boboli Benelux B.V., Pan'Artisan, Aryzta Ag, Panificio Pasticceria Tossini 1 S.P.A., Mission Foods, Dutch Bakery Group B.V., Speciality Breads Ltd., Vandemoortele Nv, Delifrance S A, Oropan S.P.A., Signature Flatbreads Uk Ltd, Europizza S.R.L., Novepan, Bridor Sas, Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Chaucer Foods Ltd.Key Findings of the StudyBased on product type, the pita segment dominated the market in 2023, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Europe and North America flatbread market forecast period.By distribution channel, the food service segment was the major shareholder in 2023.Depending on nature, the fresh segment accounted for highest Europe and North America flatbread market share in 2023.Region wise, North America dominated the Europe and North America flatbread industry.Europe and North America flatbread market analysis indicates that the expansion in quick service restaurant is one of the major drivers that supports market growth.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.