How Small Businesses Can Recover When Disaster Strikes
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 90% of companies fail within two years of being struck by a disaster. This impact can be particularly severe in rural communities, where small businesses are often the first to offer services to support the community following a disaster, but are also most at risk in terms of the impact on their own ability to continue. These businesses may lack access to the capital, infrastructure and support systems more readily available in urban centers.
"Not every business has the resources they need to successfully recover from a disaster, but having a mentor can make all the difference between success and failure," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "No matter your situation, SCORE is here to help small business owners rebuild after disaster strikes."
Resources for disaster prep and recovery
Free Mentoring: Connect with experienced business mentors who understand crisis management, financial restructuring and local conditions. Many mentors have first-hand experience navigating disasters.
SBA Disaster Loans: Low-interest disaster loans are available to help small businesses recover from declared disasters. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba/disaster . A SCORE mentor can assist you through the process.
Online Resource Hub: SCORE's Small Business Resilience Hub offers guidance on business continuity planning, information on emergency funding, and checklists to prepare for and recover from various disasters.
Webinars and Workshops: View SCORE's live and on-demand small business emergency resources featuring training on topics such as SBA disaster loans, crisis management and cyber security.
Localized Support: SCORE chapters across the country-including those in rural areas-offer tailored support based on regional needs in a time of crisis or natural disaster.
From disaster to success
Rebuilding a business after a disaster is difficult, but not impossible. "There will be problems flying at you from all directions," said SCORE client Mark Debner, whose Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based business DPI Quality Custom Finishes was destroyed by flooding. "You will be making quick decisions while under great pressure. Do not beat yourself up if you make a few bad mistakes as you recover."
Whether it's hurricanes, wildfires, floods or supply chain disruptions, small business owners do not have to face disaster recovery alone. SCORE is here to help every step of the way, offering free mentoring support and guidance, which is especially critical in communities where support can be hardest to find.
To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit SCORE .
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.
Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
