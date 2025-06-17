Conformal Medical Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio With Issuance Of Additional Patents
"We believe the CLAAS AcuFORM implant is a transformative solution for stroke prevention," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal. "These additional patents further strengthen our broad intellectual property portfolio, reflecting the strength of our innovative technology and the team bringing it to the market under the protection of the US and international patent organizations."
With the addition of these newly granted patents, Conformal Medical now holds 29 issued patents worldwide, covering specific structural nuances of the LAAO technology, including the implant structure and novel conformability properties. The company's intellectual property strategy plays a crucial role in supporting its long-term growth, investment in research and development, and market expansion initiatives.
About Conformal Medical
Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same-day, single-operator procedure. For more information, visit .
About Left Atrial Appendage Closure
More than six million people in the United States suffer from Afib, placing them at an increased risk of stroke.1 Current standard of care for stroke prevention is chronic oral anticoagulants, which are not well accepted by patients due to concern about the associated risk of bleeding. Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) is emerging as an important alternative to blood thinners for preventing strokes in patients with non-valvular Afib. First-generation LAAO devices are an estimated $1.4B global market in 2023 and are expected to grow to over $6B by 2030.2,3
CAUTION: Investigational Device .
The CLAAS System is limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.
NCT05147792Kornej J, Börschel CS, Benjamin EJ, Schnabel RB. Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the 21st Century: Novel Methods and New Insights. Circ Res. 2020 Jun 19;127(1):4-20. Piper Sandler Market Analyst Report, September 2023. Boston Scientific Investor Update, September 2023.
SOURCE Conformal Medical, Inc.
