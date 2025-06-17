Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sobran, Inc. Expands Bioscience Services To Los Angeles, Enhancing Preclinical Research Support

2025-06-17 10:17:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over two decades of experience managing complex laboratory animal programs, SoBran brings a wealth of expertise to Southern California's research institutions, with services encompassing:

  • Veterinary, Technical, and Husbandry Services
  • Regulatory Compliance Support , including AAALAC preparation and IACUC coordination
  • Facility Operations , such as sanitation, logistics, and inventory management
  • Health Surveillance and Pathology Support
  • Animal Biosafety Level (ABSL) 1–3 Capabilities (BioScience | SoBran Inc. , SoBran BioScience | Federal animal research facilities )

SoBran's expansion into Los Angeles highlights its strong commitment to advancing innovative research through exceptional animal care and operational support, with an eagerness to collaborate with local institutions. With a proven track record including managing nearly 40 government, university, and commercial facilities across the United States, SoBran's client-centric approach ensures research teams can focus on their objectives while maintaining full confidence that their animal care and facility operations meet the highest standards. (BioScience | SoBran, Inc. , BioScience Builds Trust Through Safety | SoBran Inc. )

For more information about SoBran's services in the Los Angeles area, please contact:

Dr. Damita J. Zweiback, DPA, EMBA, FACHE
 Principal Consultant & Director of Strategic Growth
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 517-402-7471

About SoBran, Inc.
Founded in 1987, SoBran, Inc. provides professional services in bioscience, engineering, logistics, and security. The company is dedicated to delivering quality and value to clients, ensuring operational efficiency and compliance across various industries. (SoBran-Inc | LinkedIn , SoBran Inc. | Protect and Strengthen your Team )

SOURCE SoBran, Inc.

