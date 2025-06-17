Top Salt Lake City Oculoplastic Surgeon, Dr. Kian Eftekhari, Introduces The Ultraclear® Laser, A New Standard In Under-Eye Rejuvenation And Skin Resurfacing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Theis a next-generation, cold fiber laser platform that utilizesto deliver unparalleled precision in skin resurfacing. Unlike traditional lasers that rely on heat-based ablation, UltraClear uses athat minimizes thermal damage to surrounding tissues. This allows for faster healing, minimal downtime, and highly effective results.

Of particular importance to Dr. Eftekhari's patients, UltraClear is exceptionally effective at treating fine wrinkles under the eyes , an area that is notoriously difficult to rejuvenate with standard laser technology. The platform's laser coring capabilities precisely target and stimulate collagen remodeling in this delicate region-providing smoother, firmer skin and a more youthful appearance without surgical intervention.

"I'm excited to offer UltraClear to my patients because it allows me to safely and effectively treat under-eye wrinkles and sun damage with minimal downtime," said Dr. Eftekhari. "The precision of this laser is unmatched, especially in delicate areas like the eyelids. It's the perfect complement to my surgical and non-surgical eyelid procedures."

In addition to under-eye rejuvenation, UltraClear is ideal for:



Full-face skin resurfacing



Sun damage and hyperpigmentation



Fine lines and deep wrinkles



Acne scars and textural irregularities

Pore size reduction and skin smoothing

Because UltraClear treatments are fast and require little to no downtime, they are a popular option for patients seeking noticeable results without extended recovery periods. Treatments can be customized for different skin types and depths, making it a highly versatile tool in Dr. Eftekhari's practice.

As a board-certified eye surgeon specializing in oculofacial plastic surgery, Dr. Kian Eftekhari is uniquely qualified to use laser technology in sensitive facial areas. His training and surgical expertise ensure the highest level of precision and safety when treating the delicate skin around the eyes and face.

About Dr. Kian Eftekhari and the Eyelid Center of Utah

Dr. Kian Eftekhari is a nationally recognized expert in eyelid and facial plastic surgery. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, he specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures including eyelid lifts, brow lifts, eyelid cancer reconstruction, thyroid eye disease treatment, and facial paralysis surgery. His Salt Lake City-based practice, Eyelid Center of Utah, is dedicated exclusively to eyelid and facial procedures, offering patients expert-level care and tailored treatment plans.

To learn more about UltraClear® laser treatments or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call the office directly.

