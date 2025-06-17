Iqumulus Delivers Single Pane Of Glass (Private Saas) To Global Energy Major, Enabling Real-Time Asset Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Walking onto our operations floor now delivers exactly what we envisioned -- an immediate, visceral understanding of our operations through modern data storytelling," noted a Senior Manager of Offshore Technology at the client organization. "The economical and extensible technology platform our system is built on now affords us the ability to rapidly prototype and build out new value-added functionality as we go. No other 'off-the-shelf' system affords us this critical balance of economics, accuracy, and agility at scale."

The cutting-edge SaaS platform designed, architected and built by IQ enables unprecedented real-time visibility into complex Gulf of America (GoA) topside, subsea, and subsurface operations, setting a new standard for energy sector private digitalization. The extensible digital operations center, located at the client's Houston headquarters, now empowers senior executives with a private platform for continuous centralization and contextualization of sensitive data from geographically highly dispersed assets.

The strategic initiative reflects growing demand for precise operational intelligence in the energy sector, requiring ever faster data-driven decisions in fast changing and complex operating environments challenged by data and systems sprawl. The center prominently features an array of high-resolution touch displays powered by advanced graphics programming, integrating and visualizing operational data from upstream sources.

"This Digital Excellence Center exemplifies what's possible when you combine a competent client, deep User Experience Research, and formal Data Science, bottom-up," said Gaute Solaas, General Partner at IQumulus. "While most mainstream software vendors and consultants come top-down, we come from first principles. By interviewing over 50 senior stakeholders and subject matter experts, we didn't just build a centralized visualization and data fusion platform for more accurate and precise AI|ML products - we curated a senior executive experience that tells the critical stories of day-to-day operations; in a way that's immediately contextual, actionable, and valuable. We congratulate our client on achieving this first milestone."

The project employed IQumulus's signature Human Services Design meets formal Data Science methodology, including:



Deep Stakeholder Engagement: In-depth interviews with SMEs and senior leadership.

Advanced Data Integration & Engineering: Connecting and transforming real-time streaming data from offshore assets. Cutting-Edge Computer Generated Imagery: Displaying critical operational states validated by senior SMEs.

Delivered as an interoperable private SaaS solution behind the client's firewall, the platform ensures enterprise-grade security and reliability, while remaining extensible and economical at scale.

About IQumulus

IQumulus is an elite Data Science & Digital Transformation Services firm specializing in optimizing operations for asset and process-intensive industries, with AI. Since 2012, IQumulus has quietly delivered transformative solutions for the real world.

About Our Client

Our client is a global independent energy company focused on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

SOURCE IQumulus, LLC