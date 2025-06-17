Wellness Real Estate Market Reached $584 Billion In 2024 And Is Forecast To Double To $1.1 Trillion By 2029
|
|
2019
|
2023
|
2024
|
Annual Growth Rate
|
North America
|
$100B
|
$207B
|
$239B
|
19 %
|
Asia–Pacific
|
$77.5B
|
$152B
|
$179B
|
18.2 %
|
Europe
|
$46B
|
$103B
|
$126B
|
22.4 %
|
Middle East–N. Africa
|
$710M
|
$1.5B
|
$2B
|
22.6 %
|
Latin America–Caribbean
|
$550M
|
$1.3B
|
$1.6B
|
24 %
|
Sub-Saharan Africa
|
$240M
|
$400M
|
$430M
|
12.5 %
The market is intensely concentrated: North America, Asia–Pacific and Europe together make up 99% of the global total, with the largest market, North America, accounting for 44%. But in recent years there's been rapid growth in the Middle East Gulf countries, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and also in Latin America, especially in Brazil and Mexico.
Top 10 National Markets:
|
|
2019
|
2023
|
2024
|
Annual Growth Rate
|
United States
|
$95B
|
$193B
|
$223B
|
18.8 %
|
China
|
$37B
|
$74B
|
$86B
|
18.5 %
|
UK
|
$11B
|
$29B
|
$38.5B
|
29 %
|
Australia
|
$16B
|
$27B
|
$31B
|
14.6 %
|
France
|
$10B
|
$23B
|
$29B
|
24.5 %
|
Japan
|
$8B
|
$17B
|
$21B
|
23.1 %
|
Germany
|
$9B
|
$17B
|
$19B
|
16.5 %
|
Canada
|
$6B
|
$14B
|
$16B
|
22.6 %
|
India
|
$6B
|
$10B
|
$13B
|
20.3 %
|
South Korea
|
$6B
|
$10B
|
$12B
|
15.9 %
The US accounts for a staggering 41% of the wellness real estate market. Together, the US, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, UK, France and Germany make up 85%. The national annual growth leaders from 2019 to 2024 are the UK (29%), the Netherlands (27.9%), Singapore (27.5%), France (24.5%), Italy (22.9%) and Vietnam (22.6%).
The Wellness Price Premium: After an extensive review of over 300 academic, peer-reviewed, and independent studies, GWI finds solid global evidence that wellness-focused residential properties at the middle and upper ends of the market command a price premium of 10–25%, while commercial buildings have demonstrated a 4.4–7.7% rental premium per square foot.
The Future––12 Unmet Needs: The misconception that wellness real estate is the domain of luxury homes with trendy amenities remains persistent. The report identifies the 12 biggest missed opportunities, together with numerous examples of properties pioneering these solutions.Climate-adaptive building: The relentless rise of extreme weather (wildfires, floods, droughts, baking temperatures) will drive powerful demand for climate-adaptive strategies and features, from wildfire-proof homes to cooling architecture to energy independence through renewable microgrids. (Examples: Aura, Sunshine Coast, Australia; Rancho Mission Viejo, California) Healthy homes for the non-rich: The luxury end of the market is thriving, with no limit to the flashy wellness features that properties include. The severe housing supply gap and new desires for affordable healthy homes (with more "basic" wellness) represent important opportunities for new wellness real estate models. (Examples: Rockaway Village, Queens, NYC; Redfern Place, Australia) Co-living models will boom and diversify: With an unprecedented shift to single living worldwide and skyrocketing housing costs, wellness-focused co-living models will move beyond young demographics and remote workers to new groups, whether single parents or older people seeking affordable community––co-housing that lets you create your "chosen family." (Examples: Mangrove Dongdaemun Co-living, Seoul; Stavnsholt Co-Housing, Denmark) Creative sensory environments grounded in neuroarchitecture and the arts: Emerging research in neuroscience reveals how sensory environments profoundly affect our brains. Designers, architects and developers will leverage this new neuroscience to integrate multi-sensory installations, soundscapes, prosocial and biophilic design, digital and public art, and immersive interactive spaces that invite deep engagement. (Examples: Strawberry Hill Campus, University of Kansas Health System; Zibi, Ottawa, Canada) Wellness-centric urban regeneration: Cities everywhere are revitalizing their urban cores, from reimagining waterfronts and cultural sites to creating far more green space. There are thousands of such initiatives with massive investments in large-scale urban wellness projects that include offices, housing, retail, recreation, arts, and tourism. Many more are ahead. (Examples: Brent Cross Town, London; CityLife District, Milan)
The other crucial unmet needs/opportunities are: 6) earth-friendly and sustainable living, 7) innovations to improve the fundamentally unwell, climate-destroying and wasteful construction process, 8) building healthier food environments, 9) infusing wellness into tourism infrastructure to underpin wellness tourism, 10) embracing the benefits of nature, 11) healthcare clusters expanding to healthy communities, and 12) improving healthspans and thriving in aging.
A companion report, Build Well to Live Well: Case Studies, will be released in the fall, with in-depth case studies illustrating a wide range of wellness real estate projects across different regions, types and sizes of properties, and target markets.
Research Sponsors : This research is made possible with support from Fountain Life , the science-backed longevity and preventative health company, and Blue Legacy Ventures , a global model for longevity-focused real estate.
About the Global Wellness Institute
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.
