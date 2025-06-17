$24.44 Bn Dietary Fibers Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 With Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, And Roquette Freres Leading

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Fibers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the dietary fibers market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global dietary fibers market reached a value of nearly $10.05 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $10.05 billion in 2024 to $15.93 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.65%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2029 and reach $24.44 billion in 2034.

The global dietary fibers market is concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 44.88% of the total market in 2023. Cargill Incorporated was the largest competitor with a 7.96% share of the market, followed by Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). with 7.23%, Ingredion Incorporated with 6.49%, Tate & Lyle plc with 5.23%, Roquette Freres SA with 5.13%, Kerry Group with 3.77%, Suedzucker AG with 2.61%, DuPont de Nemours Inc. with 2.40%, Procter & Gamble Company. with 2.23% and Koninklijke DSM N.V. with 1.82%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in consumer awareness of digestive health, favorable government initiatives, rise in health consciousness among consumers and shift towards plant-based alternatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were potential gastrointestinal discomfort associated with high fiber intake and limited consumer awareness of dietary fiber. Going forward, rising demand in the pharmaceutical sector, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising consumer demand for weight management solutions and increasing consumer interest in personalized nutrition will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the dietary fibers market in the future include regulatory challenges and consumer resistance to fiber-rich foods due to taste and texture preferences.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dietary fibers market, accounting for 41.64% or $4.18 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dietary fibers market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.09% and 9.35% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.83% and 8.33% respectively.

The dietary fibers market is segmented by product into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. The soluble dietary fibers market was the largest segment of the dietary fibers market segmented by product, accounting for 70.86% or $7.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary fibers market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 10.07% during 2024-2029.

The dietary fibers market is segmented by raw material into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, legumes and nuts and seeds. The cereals and grains market was the largest segment of the dietary fibers market segmented by raw material, accounting for 46.18% or $4.64 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary fibers market segmented by raw material, at a CAGR of 10.23% during 2024-2029.

The dietary fibers market is segmented by application into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and other applications. The food and beverage market was the largest segment of the dietary fibers market segmented by application, accounting for 45.59% or $4.58 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary fibers market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 12.76% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the dietary fibers market segmented by product will arise in the soluble dietary fibers segment, which will gain $4.07 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the dietary fibers market segmented by raw material will arise in the cereals and grains segment, which will gain $2.81 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the dietary fibers market segmented by application will arise in the food and beverage segment, which will gain $2.42 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The dietary fibers market size will gain the most in China at $1.69 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the dietary fibers market include developing clean-label citrus fiber solutions to enhance food formulations, developing products such as high-protein, fiber-enriched bread, innovating high-purity arabinoxylan fiber, to offer a sustainable and gut-friendly dietary fiber option and developing innovative products such as gut health fiber supplements. Player-adopted strategies in the dietary fibers market include focus on new launches to expand their business expertise and focus on strengthening its business operations through strategic acquisitions.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the dietary fibers to focus on clean-label citrus fiber solutions to meet consumer demand, focus on functional innovation in fiber-enriched foods, focus on developing high-purity arabinoxylan fiber for sustainable and gut-friendly products, focus on gut health-focused product innovation to meet growing wellness demand, focus on the fastest growing insoluble dietary fibers segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding omnichannel distribution to reach diverse consumer segments, focus on value-based pricing strategies aligned with health benefits, focus on building scientific credibility and consumer education, focus on digital campaigns and influencer collaboration and focus on targeting health-conscious consumers.

