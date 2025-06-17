USAHS & The Brain Center Unite To Support Dementia Caregivers With Hands-On Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The event offers immersive training and emotional support for family caregivers during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), a leading graduate-level healthcare education institution, will host a Spanish-language Alzheimer's Caregiver Course on June 21, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the USAHS Miami campus. A collaboration with The Brain Center , this is a full-day, in-person event that is held in Spanish and designed for caregivers of individuals with dementia.

Led by USAHS faculty, occupational therapy (OT) students, and specialists from The Brain Center, the course provides caregivers with a unique blend of professional guidance, OT techniques and best practices, peer connection, and hands-on experience to strengthen their caregiving abilities and emotional resilience.

“Dementia caregiving is often a 24/7 responsibility involving many daily activities, and that can lead to emotional exhaustion, stress, and isolation,” said Carolina Hoires, Director of Social Services at The Brain Center.“This event offers caregivers a unique space to learn, connect, and support each other while gaining insight into their loved ones' lived experience.”

Morning Session: Education and Understanding

The course will begin with an educational session led by Sandra Dosaiguas, USAHS Lab Instructor and occupational therapist, and experts from The Brain Center. Caregivers will explore the neurological and behavioral aspects of dementia, including why certain behaviors occur and how to manage them safely and compassionately. Participants will learn practical tactics to navigate challenges such as difficult behaviors, safety risks, and daily care routines.

Afternoon Session: "Dementia Live" Immersive Experience

In the afternoon, caregivers will participate in“Dementia Live,” a powerful simulation that allows them to step into the world of someone living with dementia. Through altered sensory experiences-including impaired vision, sound, and touch-participants will complete real-life tasks in a chaotic environment, simulating the cognitive overload many dementia patients face daily.

This experience is followed by a debrief and practical training session where USAHS occupational therapy students guide caregivers through stations that demonstrate daily activity support techniques, including safe transfers to beds and shower chairs.

“This day of learning gives caregivers a better toolkit, which is valuable in itself,” said USAHS Lab Instructor and occupational therapist Sandra Dosaiguas.“But it also offers the next generation of healthcare providers an opportunity to practice culturally responsive care with community members who are making heroic efforts for patients with dementia.”

The course is free and open to the public, although space is limited. With an emphasis on real-world applications, the event reflects USAHS' ongoing commitment to interprofessional education, community impact, and experiential learning-especially in diverse linguistic and cultural contexts. USAHS and The Brain Center urge family caregivers to register for the event now to learn more about how they can properly care for loved ones with dementia.

For more information or to register, please call Griselle Solorzano at 305-856-8940 xt.105 or email [...]



