Literacy Partners 2025 Gala Honors Erroll Mcdonald, Cynthia Mcfadden, Neil Degrasse Tyson, And Bob Woodward

Global Media Leader Oprah Winfrey (Photo credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas)

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Photo credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas)

Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein (Photo credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas)

Asaf Bar-Tura, Chief Executive Officer, Literacy Partners (Photo credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas)

Event Raises $1,180,000 to support life-changing literacy programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Literacy Partners hosted its 2025 Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, gathering New York's literary, philanthropic, and civic leaders to celebrate the power of literacy to change lives.The event placed the spotlight firmly on the impact of adult literacy and the role community plays in empowering families through education. Proceeds from the gala directly support Literacy Partners' life-changing programs for adults, parents and caregivers from 30 states and Puerto Rico. focusing in particular on high-need regions such as New York City, Philadelphia, Nevada, and San Diego.The gala began with cocktails and a waterfront welcome, followed by dinner and remarks from Literacy Partners students and honorees. The Gala also included a special tribute to the late author Barbara Taylor Bradford and welcomed Global Media Leader Oprah Winfrey as a special guest and presenter.This year, Literacy Partners honored four extraordinary individuals whose leadership and service reflect the organization's mission:.Erroll McDonald, Trailblazing Executive Editor and Vice President at Alfred A. Knopf, Erroll McDonald has shaped American literature for decades, championing some of the most iconic and diverse voices in modern publishing..Cynthia McFadden, Award-winning anchor and correspondent, known for her fearless reporting and commitment to uncovering truth and elevating untold stories..Neil deGrasse Tyson, Renowned astrophysicist, author, and science communicator, has made complex scientific ideas accessible to millions, inspiring curiosity and learning through media and education..Bob Woodward. One of the most influential investigative journalists of our time, Mr. Woodward's decades-long career at The Washington Post has defined accountability in American political reporting.“We are proud to celebrate these remarkable honorees who exemplify the values at the heart of our mission - resilience, courage, and a belief in the power of education to unlock opportunity,” said Asaf Bar-Tura, CEO of Literacy Partners."Notable attendees included: Erroll McDonald, Cynthia McFadden, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bob Woodward, Oprah Winfrey, Asaf Bar-Tura, Ronan Farrow, Lesley Stahl, Carl Bernstein, Courtney E.K. Lewis, Lesley Stahl, Elyse Mayer, Spencer Graham McFadden Hoge, Jean Shafiroff, Jonathan Karp (CEO Simon & Schuster), Jon Yaged (CEO, Macmillan); Joni Evans, and Elizabeth T. Peabody.About Literacy Partners:Literacy Partners advances literacy two generations at a time, by supporting adults, parents, and caregivers in nurturing the literacy skills they and the children in their lives need to thrive. Established in 1973 as a tutoring organization, the scope of Literacy Partners has grown tremendously. Today Literacy Partners utilizes a two-generation model to tackle the literacy gap, a growing problem in the United States. By leveraging creative digital media and context-based learning, coupled with strong strategic partnerships, we have significantly enhanced literacy skills among adults, caregivers, and their children. Our commitment to sustainability and program scalability sets them apart, with operations spanning thirty states reaching in-need communities nationwide.For more information, please visit:IG: @litpartners | F: LiteracyPartners | Y: @Literacypartners | IN: LiteracyPartners

