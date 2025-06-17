NICE-PAK REVITALIZES WET-NAP® WIPES

Nice-Pak pioneered the first disposable premoistened wipe with the Wet-Nap brand.

Company Relaunches Flagship Brand at Competitive Price for Attractive Margin

- Mark Tumelty, Nice-Pak

PEARL RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nice-Pak Products, Inc., the premier wet-wipe solutions partner for retailers and brand owners, today announced a relaunch of the company's iconic branded wipe, the Wet-Nap ®. Nice-Pak is offering one SKU (stock keeping unit) under the Wet-Nap brand, available immediately, to meet continued consumer demand for an all-purpose wipe at a competitive price.

Retailers can offer Wet-Nap wipes in a variety of store locations, either permanently or for key seasonal promotions such as spring picnics, summer barbecue and back-to-school. Its gentle cleansing formula makes“The Original Wet Wipe” the perfect solution for cleaning hands, faces and body at home or on the go. Known for a soft, strong, thick wipe, the Wet-Nap brand provides cleansing in one quick step.

“As a company with a legacy in hand and face cleaning, we are pleased to offer our retail partners an all-purpose cleansing wipe at a great value that provides flexibility outside the traditional baby and hand wipe aisles,” said Mark Tumelty, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nice-Pak.“With the ever-growing necessity for wipes, we are thrilled to announce the relaunch of such a quintessential product, which has earned its nickname, The Original Wet Wipe!

Nice-Pak pioneered the first disposable premoistened wipe with the Wet-Nap brand, first at Kentucky Fried Chicken, and later at establishments across the country. Initially designed to keep hands and face clean while eating out and on the go, its purposes have diversified, allowing for growth within the industry and our retailers. Wet-Nap wipes are available in one size and case count for national distribution: One package will contain 90 wipes – enough to tackle all of life's messes. A case pack will contain six packages of wipes. For more information, visit and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Pearl River, NY, Nice-Pak is the go-to solutions partner for surface and skin hygiene for private label and brand owners, providing expertise in sourcing, formulation, consumer marketing and insights. Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets.

