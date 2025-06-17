New Career Center For Music Scholars And Performers Launched

The AMS Career Center Makes It Easier Than Ever to Promote Calls, Jobs, Events and Publications

- Siovahn A. Walker, PhD, MPANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Musicological Society (AMS) has launched its new AMS Career Center ! A hub for community announcements, calls, jobs, and other resources for music and music studies professionals, the Career Center features: a) calls for papers and applications; b) calls for award nominations; c) music conference, festival, and event notices; d) graduate programs in music studies; e) music jobs and internships; f) grant and funding calls; and g) advertisements for music publications, software, etc.The AMS Career Center also makes it easier than ever to find opportunities. Searchable by keyword, location, topic, career track, and more, this platform supports the professional development and networking of music and music studies professionals. Users can create an account, set up regular alerts, and have opportunities delivered daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly via email. The Career Center also hosts“Field Notes ,” a special career-themed blog that publishes stories, resources, interviews, and items of interest to music researchers, teachers, administrators, and performers at every career stage.The AMS Career Center replaces the AMS-Announce Listserv, which for decades has been the Society's main hub for announcements, opportunities and job postings. AMS Executive Director, Siovahn A. Walker, PhD, MPA, says the new site is the culmination of two years of planning and development. The goal of that planning was to create a better way of sharing career opportunities, like calls for submissions and collaboration, outside the often narrow peer networks where they typically circulate. According to Walker, "The Career Center is more than a job board. It's an "opportunity" board and the best place to find exciting opportunities in music research, performance, and pedagogy. There is nothing else like it."Posting on the AMS Career Center is easy, fast and inexpensive. Posts are divided into two types: community posts and job / commercial posts. Community posts include calls for papers, nominations, applications and submissions, as well as announcements about free events and services. Job / commercial posts include paid job opportunities and items for purchase, rental, or subscription. Community posts may be submitted for free, and job / commercial posts may be submitted for as little as $99 for 30 days. To learn more, visit the AMS Career Center or contact the American Musicological Society.

