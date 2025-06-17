Europe's Largest Economic Forum Faces The Shock Of Reality

PARIS, FRANCE, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The programme for the 25th Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence, which will take place from Thursday 3 to Saturday 5 July 2025, was officially presented today by Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, Chairman. The theme of this anniversary edition will be "Facing the shock of reality". It will also feature 4 major new features.Over three days, more than 380 key personalities from 51 countries will gather in Aix-en-Provence to debate the major transformations taking place in our societies. Speakers include Bruce Andrews (former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce), Jean-Noël Barrot (Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs), Esther Duflo (Nobel Prize in Economics 2019), Nadia Fettah Alaoui (Minister of Economy and Finance of Morocco), Florence Parly (Chairman of the Board, Airfrance - KLM Group), Patrick Pouyanné (CEO, TotalEnergies), Rodolphe Saadé (CEO, CMA CGM), François Villeroy de Galhau (Governor of the Banque de France), Tao Zhang (BIS)... Over 65 sessions and debates will be led by economists and academics from all disciplines."Facing the shock of reality": a call to understand and take actionThe theme of“Facing the shock of reality" is based on the observation that we are not going through a succession of isolated crises, but rather a profound and lasting change. Geopolitical upheavals, climate pressures, digital disruption, the explosion of artificial intelligence, mistrust of institutions, rising inequality... these are all shocks that are no longer exceptional, but are part of a new framework within which we must now operate. The aim of this 25th edition is to take these realities and turn them into starting points for concrete, collective solutions to the challenges we face."The current crises are not temporary. They signal a profound change in our economic, social and political reference points. This year, the Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence has a major ambition: to become the laboratory where, through debate and the exchange of ideas, we can build responses to the fractures in the world, going beyond traditional solutions", explains Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, Chairman of the Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence.As a leading forum, free and open to all, the previous edition brought together almost 7,000 participants and 380 speakers of 44 nationalities to the Parc Jourdan, and reached nearly 5 million views online.This year, the Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence is embarking on a new era with some exceptional new features.Six agoras to envision the world of tomorrowThe Cercle des économistes' commitment to ensuring that new generations participate in the economic debate will once again be highlighted with the 3rd edition of the "Youth(s)" Project. Six agoras will be organised to discuss, understand and debate with the youth who will shape tomorrow's world. On the programme: The dream of a sustainable society; Territory, the first divide among young people; From school to work, access to employment; Youth insecurity, a growing concern; Intergenerational relations, a crisis of trust; Youth and the paradox of political engagement.Opening up the Rencontres to the international arena with the launch of the Global Economic DialogueThis 25th edition will also mark the inauguration of a global network of think tanks, with around thirty institutions from all five continents (Club de Madrid, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Center for Policy Research of India, etc.) will come together to share their analyses, strengthen global dialogue and develop practical solutions. These discussions, organised during the Rencontres, will culminate in a feedback session open to the public, before the conclusion of the event.Through this initiative, the Cercle des économistes aims to embed the Rencontres part of a lasting process of intellectual cooperation to inform tomorrow's economic and social policies.Aix-en-Provence, city of the economyFrom 28 June to 7 July 2025, Aix-en-Provence will be vibrating to the rhythm of the Rencontres Economiques, well beyond the Parc Jourdan, with a cultural and educational programme accessible to everyone throughout the city.Les Terrasses économiques: 3 breakfast debates scheduled in restaurants across the city.Cin'éco in partnership with Aix cinemas: a special programme of 5 movies.A photo exhibition in the heart of the city looking back at its economic history.Economic walks: guided tours created by Frédéric Paul, "Aix-en-Provence, how the economy has shaped the city", departing from Parc Jourdan.Student fresco: an original creation with ESSAIX to illustrate the shock of realities.Economics games: fun, interactive activities to introduce schoolchildren to economic conceptsA great evening at the Pavillon de VendômeBecause 25 years is something to celebrate, these 3 days will culminate in a grand evening at the heart of the Pavillon de Vendôme.On the programme: a cultural evening blending jazz, dance, visual arts, mapping... to make Aix-en-Provence not only the city of economy, but also of culture.

