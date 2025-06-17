Stampede Case: K'taka HC Directs Police Not To Initiate Forceful Action Against RCB, DNA Officials
A Bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed this order on Tuesday.
The court also recorded the Special Public Prosecutor's statement that the police would not initiate any forceful action regarding the two First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged in connection with the case.
The Special Public Prosecutor submitted to the court that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would continue the probe over the initial FIR filed in the case.
The Bench stated that this order would prevail until the next hearing on July 8 and asked the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation.
The Bench further noted that since the investigation is underway, the police would not proceed further with the FIRs, as their content and subjects are the same.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat on Tuesday recorded his statement before the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, G. Jagadeesha, who is mandated by the state government to probe the matter.
Sources stated that Bhat recorded his 40-minute statement at the DC's office.
The state government on last Thursday submitted, in a sealed cover, a comprehensive report on the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case to the Karnataka High Court.
The court questioned the state about the multiple enquiry commissions set up to probe the tragedy.
A Division Bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice V.K. Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, further instructed the prosecution to keep all communication, both prior and subsequent to the stampede incident, in the custody of the Chief Secretary of Karnataka.
The Bench questioned the probe being carried out by multiple agencies into the incident, as per the state government's directions.
It warned Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty about the possibility of different findings. "We will not spare you if the findings by different commissions are different," it said.
On June 5, the High Court sought a report from the state government on the lapses and other details concerning the stampede. Taking cognisance of the incident, the High Court registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation.
Expressing concern over the tragedy, the Bench had questioned the government on whether the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed and if adequate guidelines were framed to handle the situation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations.
