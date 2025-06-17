Mumbai International Chess: Local Teen Maniar Holds GM Mikulas To A Draw
The tournament got off to an exciting start at the World Trade Centre, Mumbai, with Hriday's sensational result stealing the spotlight in Round 1.
Despite a rating difference of nearly 500 points, Hriday played with remarkable poise and accuracy, showcasing flawless technique against his opponent, who is far more experienced than him. The result is being hailed as one of the biggest upsets of the opening round.
Barring this remarkable performance, the remaining 15 Grandmasters had no difficulty in overcoming their opponents to cruise into the second round of this 9-round Swiss tournament. The event has drawn 293 players from 18 countries, all competing for a total prize fund of ₹25.00 lakhs.
The tournament is organised by Indian Chess School under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).
Key results:
Round 1
Levan Pantsulaia (1) beat Raman Siddharth B. (0)
Petrosyan Manuel (1) beat Gada Om (0)
Paichadze Luka (1) beat Shubh Kapur (0)
Nikitenko Mihail (1) beat Gogte Soumil (0)
Lalit Babu M R (1) beat Ayaan Trikha (0)
Gharibyan Mamikon (1) beat Chavan Aditya (0)
Savchenko Boris (1) beat Advik Reddy (0)
Panesar Vedant (1) beat Saranya Devi (0)
Sanikidze Tornike (1) beat Bhavya Gupta (0)
Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (1) beat Shahan Vohra (0)
Davtyan Arsen (1) beat Arjun Singh (0)
Nguyen Duc Hoa (1) beat Parkar (0)
Slizhevsky Alexander (1) beat Patlolla Indra Reddy (0)
Aleksandrov Aleksej (1) beat Shitiz Prasad (0)
Fedorov Alexei (1) beat Vageesh Swaminathan (0)
Budhidharma Nayaka (1) beat Raj Kapoor (0)
Neelotpal Das (1) beat Karthik Gopal G. (0)
Nithin Babu (1) beat Mithilesh P. (0)
Nguyen Van Huy (1) beat Laddad Aadhavan Atish (0)
Tologon Tegin Semetei (1) beat Gnanaseelan (0)
Gochelashvili Davit (1) beat Aabhas Kumar Srivastava (0)
Saravana Krishnan P. (1) beat Jagesia Daksh (0)
Manik Mikulas (1⁄2) drew Hriday Maniar (1⁄2)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment