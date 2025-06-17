South Africa: Higher Education Chairperson Welcomes Submission Of Panel Names For Seta Board Chairperson Selection
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has welcomed the submission today of a letter containing the names of panel members appointed to oversee the selection and recommendation of board chairpersons for the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).
Mr Letsie noted that the committee has consistently held the view that the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, is constitutionally obligated to disclose the names of the panel members to Parliament.“We are pleased that sanity has prevailed and that the Minister has now complied with this requirement. The committee believes this disclosure should have occurred from the outset,” said Mr Letsie.
He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in institutions funded by public resources.“We are dealing with public institutions funded through parliamentary appropriations. It was therefore baffling that the committee had to strongly remind the Minister of such a basic accountability requirement in our democratic governance system.”
The names of the nomination panel for the SETA boards as submitted by the minister are as follows.
-
Adv Terry Motau, SC (Chairperson): (but did not attend any of the meetings)
Mr Asisipho Solani
Ms Nelisiwe Semane
Mr Mabuza Ngubane
Ms Rhulani Ngwenya
The Chairperson concluded by affirming that the committee will now engage with the Minister further on the processes followed in appointing chairpersons to lead South Africa's 21 SETAs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
