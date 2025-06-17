'I'm Literally Shaking': Netizens And Fans React As Reality TV Legend Kim Woodburn Dies Aged 83, Tributes Pour In

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kim Woodburn, the sharp-tongued and beloved television personality best known for 'How Clean Is Your House?', has died at the age of 83 following a short illness. Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes across social media, with fans remembering her as a“force of nature” and a defining figure in British reality TV.

Following the news of her passing, social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt messages from fans and admirers. One user wrote,“RIP Kim Woodburn . A force of nature (sic),” while another simply said,“Rest in power (sic).” Many remembered her for her humour and personality, calling her“a gorgeous and funny woman” and“truly a legend.”

| Who was Kim Woodburn? 'How Clean Is Your House?' icon dies at 83

“She carried British reality TV on her back (sic),” one tribute read, reflecting her status as a cult favourite among viewers. Another user said,“TV just got a little less spicy. She'll be missed (sic).”

A widely shared message referred to her as the“Queen of Clean”, with a fan writing:“RIP Kim Woodburn, the Queen of Clean. Her wit and charm on How Clean Is Your House? and Celebrity Big Brother will live on. Condolences to her loved ones (sic).”

Another person wrote,“RIP Kim. Give those pearly gates a good scrub (sic).”

Take a look at some more reactions:

Kim Woodburn's husband reacts to her death

After the news was announced to the fans, Kim's husband of 46 years took to Instagram and posted a video of the TV icon with the caption,“My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love (sic).”

Photos traced Kim's life through the decades - from a childhood snapshot at age four in 1946, to a glamorous model-style shoot in 1962 wearing buckled heels and a leopard print mini dress. In 1978, she was pictured writing letters at a table, followed by a bright, smiling garden pose in 1979. More recently, she was seen tackling a Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity in 2009.

More about the iconic british Reality TV star

Woodburn became a household name co-presenting the Channel 4 cleaning show alongside Aggie MacKenzie in the early 2000s. Her no-nonsense attitude, distinctive style, and comedic timing made her an unforgettable figure in British television. Over the years, she also became known for her appearances on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2017 and 'Celebrity Cooking School' on E4 in 2022.

Though she often divided opinion, Kim Woodburn's legacy is firmly secured in British pop culture. Her bold presence and memorable catchphrases brought a unique flavour to every show she appeared on.

She leaves behind a career that not only entertained, but also inspired countless fans.