Virginia Primary Elections 2025 Today: Full List Of Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General Candidates You Need To Know
While the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are already set - former US Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) - both parties are finalising their down-ballot tickets today.Governor's race
Virginia's next governor will be a woman for the first time in state history. If Earle-Sears wins, she would become the first Black woman ever elected governor in the US. Spanberger, a former CIA officer and centrist Democrat, is running on issues like gun safety, cost-of-living relief, and federal workforce protections. Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran and conservative firebrand, is campaigning as a pro-business, pro-Trump alternative and seeks to extend Gov. Glenn Youngkin's policies.Lieutenant Governor (Democratic Primary):
Voters will choose from a crowded six-way race featuring:
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
State Sen. Aaron Rouse
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi
School board chair Babur Lateef
Prosecutor and law professor Victor Salgado
Attorney Alex Bastani
The winner will face conservative radio host John Reid (R) in November.Attorney General (Democratic Primary):
Two candidates are vying to challenge Republican incumbent Jason Miyares:
Former state Del. Jay Jones
Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon TaylorState legislature and local contests
While all 100 House of Delegates seats are up for election in November, only a few are holding contested primaries today. Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 majority in the chamber. Additionally, voters in some cities and counties are selecting nominees for sheriff, Commonwealth's Attorney, and city treasurer.Polls and turnout
Polls are open until 7 p.m. across Virginia. Those in line by the deadline will be allowed to vote. Early voting ended on May 2, and today marks the final chance to vote in the primary.Looking ahead to November
Virginia is one of only two states holding gubernatorial elections this year, alongside New Jersey. The results could signal broader national trends ahead of the 2026 midterms, particularly in suburban regions impacted by the Trump administration's policies and federal job cuts.
