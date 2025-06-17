UK Turns The Screw On Putin As Allies Unite Behind Ukraine



30 new UK sanctions hit Russian finance, military and energy targets

Prime Minister ramps up pressure at G7 Summit as Putin continues to avoid peace. Comes after further devastating Russian attacks on Kyiv in the last few hours

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CANADA / ENGLAND – Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has ramped up economic pressure on Russia with a raft of new sanctions, as he galvanises support behind Ukraine at the G7 Summit in Canada today.

The 30 targets strike across Russia's financial, military and energy sectors in response to Putin's continued aggression. His repeated refusals to engage seriously in peace has redoubled the UK's resolve to apply a stranglehold on the Russian economy.

The new sanctions crack down further on Putin's shadow fleet, targeting 20 of his oil tankers. The UK is also tightening the net around those who enable Putin's illicit oil trade, sanctioning Orion Star Group LLC and Valegro LLC-FZ, for their role in crewing and managing shadow fleet vessels.

“Today's action also targets Russia's military capabilities, hitting the military agency leading the development of Russia's underwater intelligence gathering operations (GUGI), protecting the UK from attacks on subsea infrastructure, restricting Putin's war machine and increasing our security at home,” Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street , Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office , said.“In addition, two UK residents Vladimir Pristoupa and Olech Tkacz operating a shadowy network of shell companies, have now been sanctioned for collectively funnelling over $120 million of electronics, many of which are on the Common High Priority goods list, to Russia.”

These individuals, who live and own businesses in the UK, are responsible for supplying Russia with high-tech electronics which are crucial to Putin's war effort. The UK will not tolerate those who enable Putin to wage his illegal war, and today's sanctions demonstrate there is nowhere to hide.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

“These sanctions strike right at the heart of Putin's war machine, choking off his ability to continue his barbaric war in Ukraine. We know that our sanctions are hitting hard, so while Putin shows total disregard for peace, we will not hesitate to keep tightening the screws. The threat posed by Russia cannot be underestimated, so I'm determined to take every step necessary to protect our national security and keep our country safe and secure.”

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

“With his continued attacks and needless bloodshed, it is clear that Putin has no interest in peace. Today's sanctions show we will systematically dismantle his dangerous shadow fleet, starve his war machine, and support Ukraine to defend itself. The UK and our allies will not sit idly by whilst Putin's cowardly inaction continues to cost lives.”

The UK also plans to move with partners to tighten the Oil Price Cap to hurt Russia's oil revenues, while ensuring stability of the energy market.

“We are determined to hit Putin where it hurts by striking at his oil revenues – the single most important source of funding for his barbaric war,” said Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street .

The post UK turns the screw on Putin as allies unite behind Ukraine appeared first on Caribbean News Global .